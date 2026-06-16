Iowa Football's 2026 Big Ten Schedule Leaves Little Room for Error

The Big Ten is a big boy conference of college football. With the last three College Football Playoff champions coming from it, there is a case to be made that it is the best in the sport right now.



It also means that every week is a gauntlet for every team, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to get the full wrath of that with what their 2026 schedule looks like. Mind you, the Big Ten did not do any favors for the Hawkeyes to open conference play.

Iowa's 2026 Big Ten Schedule Will Shape the Entire Season

Iowa opens up with an Indiana Hoosiers-esque non-conference slate with games against Northern Illinois, an Iowa State team in flux, and the Northern Iowa Panthers. I may not be a betting man, but I like the Hawkeyes to be 3-0 coming out of this stretch.



Following this is where things get tricky for Iowa. The Big Ten schedule throws Iowa right into the fire with three teams in the upper tier of the conference.

Iowa jumps right into big time Big Ten showdowns

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares for a tv interview during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alright, Iowa, you navigated the schedule so far. How about a trip to Michigan to open up conference play, followed by a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes at home the week after? That isn't enough? A trip to Washington, on a short week, for a Friday night showdown is waiting.



If we are having visions of grandeur and somehow think Iowa can get through this stretch 3-0, Hawkeye fans should start planning trips to the College Football Playoff second round.

For the sake of honesty, let's talk about what Iowa really needs to do to navigate it. If the Hawkeyes can get through this 2-1, 5-1 overall, you are talking about a serious CFP contender. Heck, Iowa could potentially slip up one more time and still have a chance.



At 1-2 in this stretch, Iowa would be sitting at 4-2. Out of the playoff race? No. Any more room for error? Also, no.

How does Iowa football navigate the 2026 schedule?

The Hawkeyes get a much-needed bye week following the trip to Washington, and after that, the schedule is manageable. Iowa goes on the road to Minnesota, Northwestern, and Illinois. Survive the first two, and a late-November date with Illinois could prove to be monstrous.

Back in Kinnick Stadium, Iowa gets Wisconsin, Purdue, and Nebraska. I know it's the Big Ten, but barring a catastrophic season, that is a trio of winnable games for Iowa.



Is it crazy to say that if Iowa wins the games it should win and only loses the games some expect them to, this schedule could set up for a 9-3 or 10-2 campaign with a shot at Kirk Ferentz's first playoff appearance?

Iowa Football 2026 Schedule

Saturday, September 5: Northern Illinois (3:15 p.m., Big Ten Network)



Saturday, September 12: Iowa State (6:30 p.m., NBC)



Saturday, September 19: Northern Iowa (3:00 p.m., FS1)



Saturday, September 26: at Michigan



Saturday, October 3: Ohio State



Friday, October 9: at Washington



Saturday, October 17: Bye



Saturday, October 24: at Minnesota



Saturday, October 31: Wisconsin



Saturday, November 7: at Northwestern



Saturday, November 14: Purdue



Saturday, November 21: at Illinois



Friday, November 27: Nebraska (11:00 a.m., CBS)