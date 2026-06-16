Iowa Football's 2026 Big Ten Schedule Leaves Little Room for Error
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The Big Ten is a big boy conference of college football. With the last three College Football Playoff champions coming from it, there is a case to be made that it is the best in the sport right now.
It also means that every week is a gauntlet for every team, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to get the full wrath of that with what their 2026 schedule looks like. Mind you, the Big Ten did not do any favors for the Hawkeyes to open conference play.
Iowa's 2026 Big Ten Schedule Will Shape the Entire Season
Iowa opens up with an Indiana Hoosiers-esque non-conference slate with games against Northern Illinois, an Iowa State team in flux, and the Northern Iowa Panthers. I may not be a betting man, but I like the Hawkeyes to be 3-0 coming out of this stretch.
Following this is where things get tricky for Iowa. The Big Ten schedule throws Iowa right into the fire with three teams in the upper tier of the conference.
Iowa jumps right into big time Big Ten showdowns
Alright, Iowa, you navigated the schedule so far. How about a trip to Michigan to open up conference play, followed by a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes at home the week after? That isn't enough? A trip to Washington, on a short week, for a Friday night showdown is waiting.
If we are having visions of grandeur and somehow think Iowa can get through this stretch 3-0, Hawkeye fans should start planning trips to the College Football Playoff second round.
For the sake of honesty, let's talk about what Iowa really needs to do to navigate it. If the Hawkeyes can get through this 2-1, 5-1 overall, you are talking about a serious CFP contender. Heck, Iowa could potentially slip up one more time and still have a chance.
At 1-2 in this stretch, Iowa would be sitting at 4-2. Out of the playoff race? No. Any more room for error? Also, no.
How does Iowa football navigate the 2026 schedule?
The Hawkeyes get a much-needed bye week following the trip to Washington, and after that, the schedule is manageable. Iowa goes on the road to Minnesota, Northwestern, and Illinois. Survive the first two, and a late-November date with Illinois could prove to be monstrous.
Back in Kinnick Stadium, Iowa gets Wisconsin, Purdue, and Nebraska. I know it's the Big Ten, but barring a catastrophic season, that is a trio of winnable games for Iowa.
Is it crazy to say that if Iowa wins the games it should win and only loses the games some expect them to, this schedule could set up for a 9-3 or 10-2 campaign with a shot at Kirk Ferentz's first playoff appearance?
Iowa Football 2026 Schedule
Saturday, September 5: Northern Illinois (3:15 p.m., Big Ten Network)
Saturday, September 12: Iowa State (6:30 p.m., NBC)
Saturday, September 19: Northern Iowa (3:00 p.m., FS1)
Saturday, September 26: at Michigan
Saturday, October 3: Ohio State
Friday, October 9: at Washington
Saturday, October 17: Bye
Saturday, October 24: at Minnesota
Saturday, October 31: Wisconsin
Saturday, November 7: at Northwestern
Saturday, November 14: Purdue
Saturday, November 21: at Illinois
Friday, November 27: Nebraska (11:00 a.m., CBS)
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7