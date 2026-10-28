The Biggest Question Against Wisconsin: Who Can Be Iowa Football's Spark?

Someone has to step up for the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend against a stout Wisconsin defense. Last week, it took until late in the fourth quarter for Tony Diaz and Reece Vander Zee to come alive for the Hawkeyes' offense. It can't take that long again, or Iowa could be in trouble.

The Hawkeyes have to get a spark from someone on the offense. It can be on the ground or through the air, but Iowa shouldn't try to trudge along in a game, hoping that scoring 13 points is going to be enough. The offensive unit needs to do its part this week, stepping up and carrying its weight.

Run game candidate

The Hawkeyes have to get back to the run game scheme that worked against the Washington Huskies. Iowa had creases, was creative, and it saw run after run pop for chunk plays. Fast forward to Minnesota, and it felt like Iowa was running into a brick wall, play after play.

With Kamari Moulton out for the rest of the season, this does create an opportunity on offense for Iowa to get other backs involved. My first thought goes to Xavier Williams, the starter per Iowa's depth chart.

At 5-foot-10 and almost 230 pounds, Williams fits the mold of a physical, downhill back, but has shown he can open it up with strides and hit a home run. He did it twice against Wisconsin last year. This year, Williams is going to get the first crack at it.

I would like to see Iowa go under center more often in the run game and scale it back on some of the shotgun stuff. Get Xavier Williams going downhill between the tackles and wear down the Wisconsin defense for four quarters in what figures to be a close game throughout.

A target ready to erupt

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DJ Vonnahme has not had a bad year by any means. Iowa's tight end has 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns, but he hasn't had THAT game yet. I think it could be coming against Wisconsin, just when Iowa needs it.

Iowa is going to run the ball and try to sustain drives, as I mentioned earlier. I can't help but think Iowa should work in some play-action bootlegs with Vonnahme either sneaking out to the flat or coming across the field on a crossing route.

That's the bread and butter for this offense that can open things up. It doesn't have to be innovative, crazy, or groundbreaking. It just has to work, and against a defense that is likely to be sending resources to stop the run, Vonnahme's athleticism behind them could see some plays pop.