Iowa Football Week 8 Depth Chart Takeaways: Hawkeyes Give Minnesota No Hints

Come on, now. Did any of us really think that Kirk Ferentz was ever going to even slightly show his hand? That's not how he rolls. He's been around the block a few times - actually more than any other coach in college football - and he has a plan.

This week's plan is around holding back as much information as possible as to whether Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown is going to be the starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Iowa's Week 8 depth chart is here, and as the Hawkeyes get ready to battle for the Floyd of Rosedale out of the bye week, let's dig in.

Week 8 \\ Depth Chart \\ at Minnesota pic.twitter.com/DYKjHQydPf — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) October 19, 2026

Hank Brown OR Jeremy Hecklinski at QB

As the Joker said, "And, Here. We. Go."

Well, here we go, Hawkeyes fans. We are back to having no starter, or maybe two starters, depending on how you look at it. After Jeremy Hecklinski's strong showing against Washington, he appears to have done enough to at least be in contention for more reps.

Hank Brown is returning from a sprained AC joint, which limited him to the capacity of being Iowa's emergency third-string quarterback on the road against the Washington Huskies.

Reece Vander Zee is returning punts

While Evan James did pop one return against Washington to set Iowa up with very nice field position, he did muff one punt that was fortunately recovered by the Hawkeyes. It appears that could be enough to slot Vander Zee back in as the set of steady hands fielding punts for the time being.

Xavier Styles is in at safety

Xavier Styles' play has had him trending up for the last few games, which makes this a little less surprising. Styles is slotting in alongside Zach Lutmer as a starting safety, with Anthony Hawkins listed as his backup. I'd be shocked if we don't see all three in some capacity, though.

L.J. Phillips swapped out for Xavier Williams

L.J. Phillips left Iowa's game against Washington late with a lower-leg injury. On Iowa's depth chart, Xavier Williams slots in at running back behind starting running back Kamari Moulton.

It's unclear if this is due to Phillips being injured, which is an unfortunate turn of events if that's the case, as he missed time earlier this year, or if it's simply a formality and Iowa will have its full stable of running backs against Minnesota.