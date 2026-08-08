One Breakout Candidate at Every Iowa Football Position During Fall Camp

If the Iowa Hawkeyes are destined for a program-changing year, as some believe is in store, it's going to take players across the board stepping up.



Iowa has the standout players, but it is going to be more than them shouldering the weight of success and production.

Which Iowa Football Players Are Ready to Break Out in 2026?

With fall camp here, the Hawkeyes have one player at each position poised for a breakout season in 2026.

Quarterback: Jeremy Hecklinski

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The job is there for the taking. Jeremy Hecklinski climbed into the backup spot last year and could be the guy when Iowa gets things going in Week 1.



With his skillset, he could be a prime fit for Tim Lester's offense. Hecklinski has a live arm, which makes him unafraid to push the ball down the field, putting pressure on defenses.

Like Mark Gronowski last year, Hecklinski has some wiggle to his game. While it may not be the downhill, bruising style that Gronowski showed, he can get outside the pocket and turn negative plays into positives.



Jeremy Hecklinski doesn't have to put up gaudy numbers, but a breakout year could see him making timely plays and contributing on the ground, plus giving Iowa some downfield passing potential.

Running Back: L.J. Phillips Jr.

The main back is going to be Kamari Moulton. He was Iowa's leading rusher in 2025 and returns to the offense this year. The majority of carries are going to go to him, but when Iowa's ground game gets going, he needs a backfield partner.

L.J. Phillips comes to Iowa fresh off a 2025 season that saw him lead the FCS in rushing while at South Dakota. Bringing more of a physical style, Phillips could provide Iowa with a short-yardage back in a way they used Mark Gronowski's quarterback runs.

Wide Receiver: Tony Diaz

Iowa wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) runs with the ball during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony Diaz has something about him. He is bringing an edge to the Iowa wide receiver room that has not been there in some time. It's something Iowa desperately needs.



While not the biggest wide receiver, Diaz plays incredibly physical and can make plays after the catch, which will be critical for Iowa in extending drives and getting points.

On paper, Diaz figures to get a shot at the starting job in Week 1 alongside veteran Reece Vander Zee. The two provide Iowa one of its best wide receiver duos of the 2020s if they can stay healthy and produce as expected.

Tight End: DJ Vonnahme

DJ Vonnahme broke out in 2025, but the 2026 season has the potential for him to plant himself in the conversation and lineage of Iowa's great tight ends.



Last year, Vonnahme led Iowa in receiving yards and exploded down the stretch, capped off by a 146-yard performance in Iowa's ReliaQuest Bowl win over Vanderbilt.



This year, Vonnahme is going to have the full attention of each defense he plays, but he will remain a focal point for Tim Lester, with schemes built to get him the ball.

Offensive Line: Trent Wilson

Coming to Iowa from James Madison, Trent Wilson has a chance to push for the starting job at guard. With three departures across the offensive line, Wilson's arrival gives Iowa depth, at the very least.



After playing in all 14 games as a freshman for James Madison, he brings instant experience to Iowa's offensive line, which is anchored by Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck.



One luxury he brings to the Hawkeyes is his ability to play right or left guard, which is a huge asset should Iowa suffer injuries up front.

Defensive Line: Iose Epenesa

It's time for Iose Epenesa to take center stage and show why he was a five-star recruit out of high school. After seeing action in just four games last year, Epenesa should push for a starting job in 2026 and could be a rotational piece.



The talent is there for Epenesa to become Iowa's pass-rushing specialist, something the Hawkeyes are seeking an answer for as the 2026 season approaches.

Linebacker: Cam Buffington

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) runs the ball after intercepting a pass during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not hard to look at Cam Buffington and see the resemblance to former Iowa linebacker and All-American Jack Campbell. At 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Buffington brings that athletic, lanky build that made Campbell so good.

Buffington saw action last year, albeit limited, but could be Iowa's other starting linebacker alongside Jayden Montgomery.



There is also the fact that Buffington is entering his third year in Phil Parker's defensive scheme. The time and development are there for Buffington to become a staple of Iowa's defense.

Defensive Back: Rashad Godfrey Jr.

The top four defensive backs are set. Iowa has Zach Lutmer, Anthony Hawkins, Tyler Brown, and Deshaun Lee. What happens when Zach Lutmer is playing Iowa's hybrid CASH position is where Rashad Godfrey Jr. can slot in.

Iowa is in desperate need of another defensive back to step up and slot in across from Deshaun Lee when Lutmer moves around the defense.



Like Cam Buffington, Godfrey has been in the program for three years and knows what Iowa wants to do. The opportunities for substantial reps are going to be there if Godfrey goes out and takes them.

Special Teams: Eli Ozick

Iowa placekicker Eli Ozick (25) warms up April 25, 2026 during the team’s spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eli Ozick, having a big season, could end up being one of Iowa's biggest storylines. One, Iowa likes to kick field goals with its style of play. Two, the offense, with a new quarterback, could struggle to continue drives, resulting in a lot of field goal attempts.

Ozick, who comes from North Dakota State, was 16-18 last year and should be Iowa's starting kicker when Week 1 rolls around.



There is going to be a lot of trust put in Ozick, and as Drew Stevens had over his four years, he will have opportunities to be the hero for Iowa late in games.