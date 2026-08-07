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Inside The Hawkeyes

Full Iowa Football Roster Preview Entering the 2026 Season

The Hawkeyes saw some shuffling across the roster this offseason. Let's get familiar with the entire 2026 squad.
Riley Donald|
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz on the sidelines during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz on the sidelines during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in fall camp ahead of the 2026 season, and the roster shuffling is just getting started.

We have met the entire coaching staff for Iowa entering the 2026 season, and now it's time to take a dive into the roster and get familiar with who is where for this squad.

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Iowa's 2026 Roster

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) rushes the ball during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badger
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) rushes the ball during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday October 11, 2025 at Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of familiar faces are dotting Iowa's roster, but there are plenty of new names to learn, whether they have come via the transfer portal or are finally getting their chance to shine for the Hawkeyes after waiting their turn.

Transfers will be italicized within their respective positions as an easy guide to get familiar with newcomers.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) rolls out during the fourth quarter agai
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) rolls out during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

Projected Starter: Jeremy Hecklinski OR Hank Brown

Contributors: Tradon Bessinger

Depth: Jimmy Sullivan, Ryan Fitzgerald

Could Tradon Bessinger earn some time this year? I wouldn't be shocked to see Iowa let the four-star freshman get work in blowouts. The main question here, though, is the unknown answer as to who will be starting.

Running Backs

Projected Starter: Kamari Moulton

Contributors: L.J. Phillips Jr., Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil

Depth: Braeden Jackson, Brevin Doll, O' Lontae Dean

It's Kamari Moulton's job, and he will see the bulk of the carries, but with Iowa's run game shaping up to be strong, the other three could each see at least 50 carries apiece this season. The depth of this group will be on full display.

Wide Receivers

Projected Starters: Reece Vander Zee, Tony Diaz

Contributors: Evan James, Dayon Howard, Jarriett Buie, KJ Parker

Depth: Xavier Stinson, Diondre Smith, Brody Schaffer, Apollo Payne, Isaiah Oliver, Jackson Naeve, Alex Eichmann, Lance Beeghley

Reece Vander Zee is back, and all signs point to Tony Diaz being a go-to guy for Iowa. The question for this group is who steps up as a third option and mans the slot for Iowa in three- and four-receiver sets.

Tight Ends

Projected Starter: DJ Vonnahme

Contributors: Addison Ostrenga, Zach Ortwerth, Mason Woods

Depth: Dylan Stecker, Thomas Meyer, Eli Johnson, Michael Burt, Luke Brewer

It's another year with a loaded tight end room in Iowa City. DJ Vonnahme will be the main guy here and in Iowa's overall passing game, but the trio behind him should see significant snaps with the talent and depth at the tight end position.

Offensive Line

Projected Starters: Kade Pieper, Trevor Lauck, Trent Wilson, Jack Dotzler, Leighton Jones

Contributors: Cael Winter, Lucas Allgeyer, Will Nolan, Michael Myslinski

Depth: Colin Whitters, Gene Riordan, Hudson Parliament, Carson Nielsen, George Nahas, Bodey McCaslin, Owen Linder, Cannon Leonard, Josh Janowski, Will Hahn

The Hawkeyes are fortunate to have seven or eight guys who could slot in and play on the offensive line. Led by Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck, this unit should be a strength once again.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackles

Projected Starters: Brice Stevenson, Bryce Hawthorne

Contributors: Emmanuel Olagbaju, Will Hubert, Luke Gaffney

Depth: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Devan Kennedy, Sawyer Jezierski, Jack Janda, Brad Fitzgibbon, David Fason

Iowa is seeking someone to step up in this group. In the Big Ten, you need at least three, if not four or five, talents to rotate in the trenches. Fall camp is massive for this group to find out who will step up.

Defensive Ends

Projected Starters: Kenneth Merriweather, Iose Epenesa, Kahmari Brown

Contributors: Chima Chineke, Joseph Anderson

Depth: Will Lockhart, Lance Ingold, Drew Campbell

I think the top three of this group are talented and ready to flourish. Kahmari Brown, coming from Elon, looks the part and provides a ton of athleticism as Iowa tries to figure out who can get home to the quarterback.

Linebackers

Projected Starters: Jaylen Montgomery, Cam Buffington

Contributors: Derek Weisskopf, Preston Ries, Landyn Van Kekerix

Depth: Billy Weivoda, Kasen Thomas, Julian Manson, Jack Laughlin, Burke Gautcher, Carson Cooner, Brayton Alford

Should Iowa come out of the 4-2-5 look, they have a trio of guys who can slot in, if not rotate snaps, in a three-linebacker set. Iowa and linebackers just go together. This group is experienced and steady.

Secondary

Projected Starters: Zach Lutmer*, Deshaun Lee, Jaylen Watson, Anthony Hawkins, Tyler Brown

Contributors: Jacob Wallace, Rashad Godfrey Jr., Xavier Styles, Alex Mota, Ty Hudkins, Darion Jones

Depth: Marcello Vitti, Eli Robbins, Drew MacPherson, Eli Kampman, Ronnie Hill, Cody Haddad, Kyler Gerardy, Noah Daniel

I lumped cornerbacks and safeties together due to Iowa's flexibility within this unit. Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown should get the start at safety while Deshaun Lee and Jaylen Watson will line up at cornerback.

*Zach Lutmer is the question mark here. He will play safety, slot cornerback, and outside cornerback, all of which are part of his hybrid CASH position.

Special Teams

Iowa placekicker Eli Ozick (25) warms up April 25, 2026 during the team’s spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Io
Iowa placekicker Eli Ozick (25) warms up April 25, 2026 during the team’s spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected Starters: Eli Ozick (Kicker), Boston Everitt OR Tanner Philpott (Punter), Ike Speltz (Longsnapper)

Backup: Caden Buhr (Kicker), Matty McLaughlin (Longsnapper)

Potential Returners: Zach Lutmer (Punt Returns), Brevin Doll OR Nathan McNeil (Kickoff Returns)

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Riley Donald
RILEY DONALD

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.

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