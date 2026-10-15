Cam Buffington Has Been Great for Iowa Football, But His Best May Be Yet to Come

Come to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Play linebacker. Reap the rewards. That's the recipe, and it's rather simple. This defense produces top linebacker talent year after year. The 2026 group is no different, and it's led by one talent blossoming into a star: Cam Buffington.

Phil Parker on Cam Buffington's play so far

Cam Buffington has been everywhere for the Hawkeyes this season, defensively. He leads Iowa with 52 tackles through six games, with five tackles for loss and two sacks poured in as well. The play isn't surprising, though; this has been bubbling for some time.

Phil Parker, Iowa's defensive coordinator, who has seen elite linebacker play during his entire tenure, talked about Buffington's leadership, play, and how he is handling his first year in extended action.

"Great leadership, a great communicator. There are a lot of different adjustments up front that he and Jaylen Montgomery have to make—they are both in it together. To see him grow... he's a quiet kid, he's not going to say very much, but he plays the way he plays," Parker said of Buffington.

Cam Buffington is making the most of his moment

In his third year with the program, this is Buffington's first time seeing starting action for the defense, and he has made a statement, per Phil Parker. With limited opportunities, his ability to use practice reps and preparation has made him ready for this season.

"He makes a statement as far as how tough he is, how he sees things, and he plays fast. The only way that happens is with preparation, the dedication he has, and the sense that this is important to them.



"You only play college football for four or five years at most, and it's a very short time, so you better make sure you take advantage of it," continued Parker.

Cam Buffington isn't even at his ceiling yet

"Our guys work at it, believe in what they're doing, and spend extra time. Some guys don't understand it because they think you go to class and go back, but these guys are usually coming back here watching film together after our meetings.

"I think it's a real positive, and he's really grown. He still has a little bit more upside to him, and he loves the game," Phil Parker added.

Through six games, Cam Buffington has looked like a class above Iowa's opponents with his speed, length, and physicality on defense. To think he hasn't reached his ceiling yet sounds a bit wild on the surface, but if he has more in him, the comparisons to Jack Campbell aren't too outlandish.