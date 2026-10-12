Iowa Football Midseason Awards: MVP, Best Transfer, Top Newcomer, and More

With six games in the books and a bye week upon us, there may be no better time than the present to reflect on the Iowa Hawkeyes' top performances up to this point in the season.

Each week has seen different players stand out and make big plays, but there has been a group of players turning in strong performances each week, which has been instrumental in getting Iowa out to a 5-1 start.

Top Transfer: Tony Diaz, WR

This one was one of the easier awards to hand out. Tony Diaz has been everything he was hyped up to be for Iowa's offense. He is a true No. 1 wide receiver and is playing like it.

With 28 receptions and 329 yards, he leads Iowa in both categories and is on pace to end Iowa's streak of not having a wide receiver with less than 500 yards, which dates back to 2019.

Best Newcomer: Braeden Jackson, RB

Oct 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Braeden Jackson (22) celebrates with offensive line Jack Dotzler (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braedan Jackson, although a second-year player, gets this award due to redshirting in 2025 and not seeing any game action. This year, though, he has hit the scene and is clearly something special for the Hawkeyes when he gets the ball in his hands.

Jackson is doing it in multiple ways, too. He has 170 yards and two scores on the ground, 75 receiving yards and a score, plus a kickoff-return touchdown. He is explosive and should see a lot more action down the stretch.

Best Offensive Player: Kamari Moulton, RB

It's hard to argue against Kamari Moulton as Iowa's top offensive player this season. His performance against Washington rejuvenated the running game and sparked this offense. He looks transformed this year, which has been gigantic for Iowa's offense.

Moulton is on pace for a 1,000-yard season with 519 yards through six games. He has four touchdowns, which is just one away from tying his career-high, which was set in 2025, and figures to top that down the stretch.

Best Defensive Player: Deshaun Lee

Stats don't always tell the full story, and that's why I really like what Deshaun Lee has done up to this point. He's been in the mix on 18 tackles and has two interceptions to go with it, but his coverage has been fantastic.

Deshaun Lee looks like a veteran in Phil Parker's defense, rounding into form, as we have so often seen. He will continue to get tested the rest of the way, but he's held up strong so far.

Best Special Teams Player: Boston Everitt, Punter

There is a Case for Kaden Buhr or Boston Everitt here. Buhr has been great in his first year handling the kicking duties. He is 9-for-11 this year, which is a strong recovery after a shaky start in Week 1.

That said, Boston Everitt has been everything Iowa wants and needs in a punter. He has dropped 17 of his 27 punts, nearly 63%, inside the 20-yard line, helping set up Iowa's defense in great spots. As the weather turns and some games figure to be tight, this will stay hugely important.

MVP: Cam Buffington, LB

Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington (33) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You really could name Cam Buffington the best defensive player too, but I wanted to spread the love. Either way, Buffington has been simply outstanding for Phil Parker and this defense in his first year starting.

Leading Iowa with 52 tackles, Buffington also has five tackles for loss and two sacks. He is making plays laterally, in the trenches, and showing off his ability to play in the box or outside with his speed. His play will continue to be a catalyst for Iowa's defensive success the rest of the way.