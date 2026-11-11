Win-and-In: Jump in CFP Rankings Sends Iowa Football One Clear Message

Okay. The Iowa Hawkeyes have a real shot at this thing. It's still a long road ahead, but the path has gone from one that is winding to a straight road, with a big sign at the end highlighted in black and gold.

That sign is the entrance to the College Football Playoff, which is firmly in the sights of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa has a path. It isn't even really a complicated path. Is it easy? Well, no. But it shouldn't be easy to make it to the College Football Playoff.

With a game against Purdue staring back at Iowa, and new rankings out, let's dig into the message sent by the committee and what it means.

Iowa jumps four spots in the CFP rankings

Iowa did pick up a quality win on the road over Northwestern last weekend to move to 7-2 this year. The win was in hand for most of the game and was a vintage Iowa performance. That, mixed with chaos in other conferences, has the Hawkeyes climbing the CFP rankings.

Iowa made a four-spot jump due to all of these factors, and now sits at No. 15 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Iowa sits just outside the 12-team cut line, but that's no issue at this moment with three games remaining.

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This ranking, and Iowa jumping four spots, sends one message:



If the Iowa #Hawkeyes win out, they will be in the College Football Playoff. https://t.co/7DUW2MpATL — Riley Donald (@rileydonald7) November 11, 2026

What's this ranking mean? Win-and-in for Iowa

I don't think it's really all that complicated. If Iowa gets to 10-2 by winning out in its remaining games against Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska, the Hawkeyes are going to punch a ticket to the playoff. That's just the reality of it.

Iowa is going to have a schedule that features 10 Power Four opponents, something a lot of other teams are going to lack. Iowa can only play the games it schedules. Iowa can't predict who is going to be good, bad, or a completely different team when these schedules are made.

It's also incredibly telling that there isn't a single three-loss team ahead of Iowa. The committee is already punishing those with three losses. Ahead of Iowa, in terms of two-loss teams, are Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, BYU, Kentucky, and Houston.

Any faltering from there opens up the door even more for Iowa to climb, as long as the Hawkeyes win their games. Because, if a loss from them doesn't hurt them while Iowa wins, then what's the point of all these games? Just run a spreadsheet simulation and hand out the trophy in that case.

Fortunately, for the Hawkeyes, this thing isn't played on a spreadsheet. It's played on the field, which happens to be the same place where Iowa is winning its games, as opposed to hypothetical results and pandering to metrics that are questionable at best. A 10-2 Iowa could be coming. Prepare.