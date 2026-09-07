Why the Cy-Hawk Stakes Have Never Been Higher for the Iowa Hawkeyes

If the Iowa Hawkeyes want to go where they believe they can go, it starts with the Cy-Hawk game. It's that simple. This game, being in Week 2, is a critical point for Iowa this year, and it is taking center stage.



The stakes in this game are already massive, with statewide bragging rights on the line, but this year is bigger. Iowa has more on the line. There are layers to the 2026 Cy-Hawk being one of the most important rivalry matchups that they have played in years.

Stopping the Cy-Hawk skid

It doesn't feel like it, or necessarily come to mind a ton, based on each program's trajectory, but the Iowa State Cyclones have taken the last three games that have counted in the record books.



That's a full-on trend that Iowa needs to buck. The Hawkeyes still own a massive 46-25 lead in the all-time series, but as college football fans know, it's more of a "what have you done for me lately" type of game nowadays.



Rivalry games matter for the Hawkeyes. They have dominated Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin recently. Righting the ship against Iowa State is the last piece of Iowa's rivalry dominance puzzle.

Recruiting

This is going under the radar, but if Jimmy Rogers comes into Kinnick and wins his first Cy-Hawk game as Iowa State's head coach, it gives him some serious ammo to use when talking to in-state recruits.



The Hawkeyes have long dominated the recruiting game in the state of Iowa, and winning this game could make the uphill climb for Iowa State, which is in a rebuilding era, that much more difficult. It gives Iowa an inside track to recruits from the state.

College Football Playoff hopes

I know. It's Week 2. But the reality of college football is that every game from here on out is going to matter for the College Football Playoff. This game could serve as a springboard for Iowa with a win. It's an early-season win over a Power Four team and a massive confidence booster.



Alternatively, while a loss to Iowa State isn't necessarily the kiss of death, it does make the path look rather treacherous. It is a bad blemish, which would force Iowa to make up for it somewhere with a win that is just as good as this loss would be bad.

A strong showing and a win in this game give Iowa the necessary confidence to open up Big Ten play against Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington, which suddenly looks a little bit more manageable.



Michigan snuck out of a game against Western Michigan with the most improbable (that's the word we will use) 13-12 win, while Washington stumbled around against Washington State before getting the win.