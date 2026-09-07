Hawkeye History: Iowa Football Could End a Cy-Hawk Trend in 2026

Week 1 is in the books, which means it's time for the state of Iowa to turn its full attention to the college football world.



It's Cy-Hawk week, which pits the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Iowa State Cyclones against each other in Kinnick Stadium this year. The rivalry is a reminder of what has faded across the college football landscape over the past few years in its regional and state pride, despite the teams playing in different conferences.



The 2026 version has a unique feel to it, though. This matchup could break a historical trend that has felt unavoidable in past seasons.

Iowa vs Iowa State History

Very few rivalries in college football captivate an entire state as much as the Cy-Hawk rivalry does. Everyone in the state is a Hawkeye or a Cyclone, and it's on full display this week, as it has been for many years.



The Iowa Hawkeyes own a 46-25 lead in the series, but have not had luck as of lately. After rattling off six in a row from 2015 to 2021, Iowa State took the trophy in 2022, 2024, and 2025 (2023 was a vacated Iowa win).

The Cy-Hawk is always close

The Cy-Hawk has seen countless classics in this game, with the rivalry constantly coming down to the final plays. In fact, over 40% of all-time matchups in this rivalry have been decided by seven points or less.



That trend has grown in recent years. Looking at the last 15 seasons, 11 games have been decided by seven points or less. The last two years have come down to late Iowa State field goals to stun the Hawkeyes.

The streak of close games could end in 2026

The 2026 Cy-Hawk has a different feel than past seasons. There is a new, fresh feel to the rivalry this year.



On Iowa, you have the quarterback battle between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown shaking up the offense. The defense is seeing a lot of new faces, who will get their first taste of extended action in this game.

As for Iowa State, the Cyclones have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers after Matt Campbell left. With that, the Cyclones have a revamped roster that is largely constructed from transfer portal additions trying to fit together.



That's a lot of change to maneuver when you come into Kinnick Stadium against Kirk Ferentz and Iowa for a night game that is set to be featured on primetime.

Many of the Iowa State players will get their first exposure to an environment like this with an Iowa team seeking revenge for the last two years.



This game won't be over at halftime like Iowa's 40-0 opener against Northern Illinois, but don't put your money on this one being a one-score game.