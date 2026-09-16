Vanilla Ice Cream, No Sprinkles: Iowa Football's Biggest Defensive Question In Week 3

Part of me can't help but think this game might be Phil Parker's favorite game on the schedule for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2026. And it's not because the Iowa Hawkeyes are massive favorites against Northern Iowa, either.



It's because Iowa's defensive coordinator gets to do one of his favorite things of all-time on defense that has made him the best defensive coordinator in college football.

Phil Parker gets to put the Iowa Hawkeyes' defense into its most basic, vanilla, standard defensive looks and just go play football. It's what he has always done, still does, and will continue to do this Saturday.



The only question for Iowa: just how vanilla does the defense look against the Northern Iowa Panthers?

Will Phil Parker take Iowa out of its base defense against Northern Iowa?

There is a case to be made that Iowa doesn't come out of its base look on Saturday if it doesn't have to. I think the defense is playing at such a level right now that each player doing their assignment is going to be enough for this team to win a lot of games, while making life hard on opposing offenses.



Phil Parker plays his base defense against Big Ten programs, and it often is more than enough to shut down offenses for four quarters. I see no reason for him to change things up in this game.

Iowa could bring out the 3-3-5 look that it showed at times in Week 1 as a wrinkle that the Michigan Wolverines have to focus on next week, but it would be sparingly used if so.



This game should be a fantastic opportunity for Iowa to get even more comfortable with its assignments on defense, while also allowing depth pieces to gain experience in Phil Parker's scheme via live reps.

Does Phil Parker test some blitzes and pressure packages?

This is the one area I think we could see Phil Parker show at least some creativity in this game. Northern Iowa is very likely to be behind the sticks, forced to pass, and has been reliant on the pass game in general.



Iowa should see some favorable down-and-distance situations to get creative with stunts between defensive linemen, some linebacker blitzes, and potentially some pressure coming off the edge from defensive backs.

Putting this on film isn't showing too much, as Parker's pressure schemes have been on film for years. Running these against Northern Iowa would serve more as a chance to get the defense comfortable with different assignments and different guys blitzing.



For a secondary that has some new faces, this could be an advanced class of the Phil Parker School of Defense that could get some assignments on Saturday.