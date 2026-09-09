Time to Prove It: Iowa Football's Biggest Defensive Question vs Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes were simply dominant on defense against Northern Illinois. That does come with one caveat: it was Northern Illinois.



Still, Iowa looked like it had 15 defenders on the field at times. Northern Illinois couldn't move the ball on the ground, and through the air was even more dangerous against Iowa's opportunistic secondary.



Week 2, the Cy-Hawk game versus the Iowa State Cyclones, presents a new and unique challenge for Phil Parker and his defense that could serve as a confidence boost if they do it right, or a learning lesson if things go awry.

Iowa State QB Jaylen Raynor is a dual-threat talent

Containing Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State's quarterback who came over from Arkansas State, has to be the top priority for the Hawkeyes.



Raynor is extremely athletic and can hurt defenses through the air or on the ground. Iowa State has already leaned into the ground game, giving him seven carries for 32 yards and two touchdowns in the opener.

Raynor went to work 💼

Jaylen Raynor Highlights vs. SE Missouri State 🎬#Big12FB | @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/DC8pOPKb6J — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 5, 2026

At 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, Raynor is big enough to take hits while remaining elusive. He has 1,215 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career. Those are big numbers that Phil Parker has to account for.

How does Iowa contain Jaylen Raynor?

This is going to be a new test for Iowa's defensive line, which looked stout against the run game last week. It starts there for the Hawkeyes as far as containing Raynor.



Iowa has to slow down Iowa State on early down runs to put Raynor into passing situations. At just a 62.7% career passer, he will miss throws. Where Iowa can hurt the Cyclones even more is with Raynor's tendency to turn the ball over.

In his career, Raynor has thrown 28 interceptions over three seasons. In 2024, he threw 10, and last year he tossed 11 interceptions. He is going to give Iowa chances if they can put him into passing situations.



What Iowa has to be cognizant of is not letting Raynor get loose when the play breaks down. This is a massive job for Kenneth Merrieweather and Iose Epenesa as defensive ends. They have to rush him, but not get too far upfield, to create rushing lanes. Keep Raynor in the pocket and force him to win with his arm against Iowa's secondary.

Cam Buffington could be Iowa's X-factor

Lastly, a key player for Iowa in this game is going to be linebacker Cam Buffington. At 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Buffington can still run like a running back.



His sideline-to-sideline speed could prove vital for Phil Parker in helping contain Raynor as a quarterback spy at times to ensure his legs don't create first downs.