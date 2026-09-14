Portland State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks have some soul searching to do after a shocking upset loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2.

Oregon is just 1-1 this season and is no longer favored to make the College Football Playoff after narrowly beating Boise State in Week 1 and losing to an unranked OSU team in Week 2.

Now, Oregon’s schedule really lightens up with a cupcake matchup at home against Portland State. The Vikings are 0-3 this season with losses to UC Davis (by seven), San Diego State (by 33) and North Dakota (by 24).

Oddsmakers have set Oregon as a 58.5-point favorite in this matchup, a clear sign that they expect Dan Lanning’s group to bounce back. Portland State shouldn't be able to compete with the Ducks’ talent, but if the Vikings hang around early in this game, it could be an ominous sign for Oregon’s 2026 season.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 matchup.

Portland State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Portland State +58.5 (-110)

Oregon -58.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Portland State: N/A

Oregon: N/A

Total

65.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Portland State vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Portland State record: 0-3

Oregon record: 1-1

Portland State vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Dante Moore, Quarterback, Oregon

Dante Moore would have been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he opted to go back to school and likely re-enter the draft in 2027 with a much tougher quarterback class.

It’s safe to say that decision hasn’t paid off yet.

Moore has completed just 63.6 percent of his passes in 2026 (down from 71.8 percent last season) for 569 yards, five scores and no picks. The Ducks were upset in Week 2, and their College Football Playoff hopes are going to be on the line just about every game the rest of the season.

Moore needs a bounce-back game where Oregon’s offense hits its potential, and Portland State may be the perfect team to get him back on track. In Week 2, Moore was just 14-for-29 passing for 191 yards in the Ducks’ loss.

Portland State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick

This should be a blowout win for the Ducks in Week 3, but there’s no way I’m laying nearly 60 points with this team after it lost in Week 2 and Moore completed less than 50 percent of his passes.

The offense should bounce back against an inferior opponent, but that is still a massive number for the Ducks to cover.

Plus, the defense hasn’t been great for the Ducks in 2026.

Oregon’s defense allowed over 500 yards to Oklahoma State, and it’s given up 63 points across two games.

The Ducks combined for 55 points in Week 1 and 70 points in Week, making this total very reachable if the offense shows up on Friday night.

While I expect Oregon to win big, I wouldn’t be shocked if Portland State is able to score a few times against a Ducks team that hasn’t stopped anyone in two weeks.

Portland State has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, albeit against much lesser competition.

Pick: OVER -65.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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