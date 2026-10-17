The Turnovers Haven't Come, But Iowa Football's Defense Isn't Concerned

Phil Parker has built the Iowa Hawkeyes into a defensive unit known not only for shutting down opponents but also known for creating timely, game-changing turnovers. This year, the turnovers haven't come in bunches, but Parker isn't worried yet.

Phil Parker has patience surrounding turnovers

Iowa isn't pressing for turnovers at the moment. Phil Parker isn't ignoring that Iowa wants to get its hands on the ball, but he is conscientious about how pressing can create problems. He wants Iowa to continue playing its game.

"It's an interesting fact because we talk about it as a staff and with your players, and sometimes guys go in there and say, 'I have to make this play, I have to make an interception, or I have to cause a fumble.'

"The best thing—and actually it was on Sunday morning, I was walking in, and I called Tom Morrell and talked to him a little bit, and he goes, 'You know, just go ahead and keep doing what you're doing, and the plays will come to you.'

"Don't try to force it. I think some guys sit there and start talking about it so much that everyone tries to take a chance," Parker said about forcing turnovers.

Iowa's defense is succeeding in other ways

Turnovers are great, but the Hawkeyes are succeeding in other ways. While Iowa has only five turnovers (4 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery), the unit is getting off the field with quick three-and-outs, which are effective at getting the Hawkeyes' offense back on the field.

"The best way you can look at it—and I went back and looked at it too—is takeaways are nice to get and nice to score off of, but it's also nice to get off the field in three and out.

"I think there were a couple of series at the beginning of that game where we had minus-nine yards, and they had 12 yards and three-and-out.



"It worked in our favor that we were getting the ball back to give to our offense, to give them an opportunity to take it down and score," Parker said about the success Iowa is having defensively.

The Hawkeyes are eyeing defensive scores

Iowa scores on defense. The Hawkeyes don't just shut people down. They turn turnovers into production and are hoping to continue it this year. Iowa is seeking a defensive score to continue a streak of 11 seasons in which the unit has found the end zone.

"Sometimes it's really weird because we're working just as much as we always have about takeaways, and sometimes you just don't get them. Also, the more press coverage you play and press on receivers, it's harder to see the ball if you're not playing a whole bunch of zone defense.

"If you're playing structurally defensive zone, you get to see the ball a lot more, and guys are looking, can see it, and can react to it. I'd like to get more three-and-outs, and hopefully we can score on a turnover and keep that record going a bit.

"But we're always talking about getting the ball back one way or the other—whether you stop them in three and out and let the punt returner take it down and still have good field position," added Phil Parker.