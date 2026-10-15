Sports Illustrated Brings Tailgate With 818 to Athens for Auburn-Georgia Weekend

Sports Illustrated is bringing the energy of college football beyond the field this fall with TAILGATE WITH 818, powered by Cash App | Visa, in Athens, Ga., ahead of one of the sport’s most iconic rivalry matchups: Auburn vs. Georgia.

On Saturday, Sports Illustrated and 818 Tequila will pop up at Union Fare for the second edition of 818’s signature tailgate experience, creating a high-energy game-day destination for 21+ fans, alumni and the Athens community. Set against the backdrop of a rivalry that dates back to 1892, the event will tap into the traditions, culture and unmistakable atmosphere that make college football Saturdays unlike anything else in sports.

Union Fare will transform into an immersive game-day experience featuring indoor and outdoor bars serving signature 818 cocktails, food, custom games, branded activations, exclusive merchandise and special integrations from Cash App and Sports Illustrated.

Attendees will also get an exclusive first look at 818’s latest merch drop: the Tailgate Collection with Champion, featuring apparel and accessories inspired by the Auburn–Georgia matchup ahead of the collection’s official Oct. 20 launch on drink818.com.

From the pregame traditions to the rivalry itself, Auburn–Georgia represents everything that makes college football weekends iconic. Sports Illustrated brings you TAILGATE WITH 818, powered by Cash App | Visa, puts fans at the center of that energy, bringing together sports, culture, style and entertainment for a celebration built around one of the biggest Saturdays on the college football calendar.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Fare, 169 West Washington Street in Athens, with the tailgate event running through 3:30 p.m.