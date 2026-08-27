Iowa Football: 3 X-Factors for the Hawkeyes' Defense in 2026

Peanut butter and jelly. Salt and pepper. Milk and cookies. The Iowa Hawkeyes and great defense.



They go together that well and are synonymous. Iowa is known nationally in the college football world for its consistently great defense under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Phil Parker.



The 2026 season sees Parker entering the year with a revamped unit of newcomers, transfers, and a handful of players getting their first starts. If he can get things to mesh, Iowa is in store for another strong defensive year.

DB Zach Lutmer

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) intercepts a pass meant for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Drew Biber (87) Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First and foremost, Zach Lutmer has everything you look for in an X-factor. He proved it last year in 2025, when he became Iowa's clear-cut top defensive back, and enters 2026 with the same status.



Lutmer can do everything Phil Parker asks of him on defense. He can run with tight ends and is comfortable in man coverage from the slot. At times, he will play in the box to provide an extra body in the run game.



He also has that innate ability so many Iowa defensive backs do to turn an interception into points. With four picks in his career, three coming last year in his first year starting, he took one back for six and will be hunting for more this season.

DE Iose Epenesa

Defensive Lineman Iose Epenesa stands for a portrait during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iose Epenesa, the former five-star recruit, should have his chance to shine for Iowa in 2026. At 6-foot-3, Epenesa has a full year in Iowa's program under his belt and is listed at an athletic 260 pounds.



He appeared in four games last year and registered one tackle for loss. This season, he may be called on quite a bit more with Iowa's defensive line seeing Max Llewellyn, Ethan Hurkett, and Aaron Graves no longer there.



Epenesa may not be there yet from an every-down standpoint, but the younger brother of former Iowa star A.J. Epenesa will have his chance to shine this season on a wide-open defensive line.

S Tyler Brown

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball against James Madison Dukes safety Tyler Brown (13) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Safety was a gigantic question mark for Iowa after the departures they saw. The Hawkeyes responded by going to the transfer portal for Tyler Brown, a safety from James Madison, who played in the College Football Playoff.



Brown comes to Iowa and has a very real chance at starting in Week 1. With 27 games under his belt, where he tallied 93 tackles and seven pass deflections, Brown has experience, which is huge for Iowa's back end.



At 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Brown plays bigger than his size, which fits perfectly into Phil Parker's scheme. If Brown can get his Big Ten feet under him quickly, he provides a much-needed sense of stability at the safety position for Iowa.