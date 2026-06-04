Just as the sun is going to come up, the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to be one of the nation's most consistent defenses. Sure, Phil Parker is replacing quite a few new faces this year, but has doubting him ever worked out for anyone?



He is a mastermind of defense, a wizard of scheming against opponents, and to do so, he puts a lot on the plates of his linebackers. Parker demands quality linebacker play in his scheme.

Iowa’s Defensive Ceiling May Depend on the New Linebackers

Iowa's linebackers are instrumental in getting players where they need to be when they need to be there. Parker's scheme also requires linebackers to be great tacklers.



The Hawkeyes' defensive linemen eat up blocks, while the linebackers have to trust the reads and fill the gaps against the run game.



The 2025 group saw Karson Sharar depart for the NFL, but the 2026 linebacking bunch has the chance to define this defense's success with its experience in Iowa's system.

The buzz is quiet around Iowa's linebackers entering 2026

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36), linebacker Kelby Telander (25) and defensive lineman Luke Gaffney (51) tackle Albany Great Danes wide receiver Caden Burti (19) Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Up front, the focus is on replacing three starters across the defensive line. In the back end, Iowa has Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee, and brought in two transfer portal safeties to solidify the secondary.



Not much attention has been given to the linebacker group after a quiet offseason that didn't see much movement in or out of the depth chart.

The Hawkeyes' likely starters entering 2026 figure to be senior Jayden Montgomery, who is back after earning seven starts last year, and Cam Buffington, a sophomore who flashed in limited action, looking to take the next step.



Also liable to see playing time are senior Landyn Van Kekerix, a member of Iowa's Leadership Council, and sophomore Derek Weisskopf.

Quality linebacker play defines Iowa's defense

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) warms up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Iowa often runs a 4-2-5 on defense, which puts just two linebackers on the field at a time, with their hybrid CASH, Zach Lutmer, playing a pseudo-linebacker at times.



That opens the door for Montgomery and Buffington to be the forces on this defense that shut down the running game and turn it over to a secondary, which, if it rounds into expected form, could be a strength of this team.

History shows us the proof. Karson Sharar led Iowa with 83 tackles last year. Jay Higgins had 124 and 171 tackles in each of the two previous seasons. Jack Campbell had 128 and 143 tackles in the seasons before that.

That is a long-winded way to say that Cam Buffington and Jayden Montgomery are going to have more than their share of chances to be the force that gets Iowa off the field.



They give the Hawkeye defense the edge they'll likely need when it is playing at an elite level, not giving up anything in the middle of the field.