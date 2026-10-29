Biggest Defensive Question for Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How Much Can You Carry?

Until the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense shows that it is going to be able to move the ball consistently against respectable defenses, Phil Parker and his defensive unit are going to be shouldering a lot of weight to keep this team in striking distance down the stretch. It's a big burden to carry.

Just how much can this defense shoulder, though? That's the question we have to ask. The unit seemingly answers the bell time and time again, finding ways to get off the field or collect the timely turnover. I fear that the defense is going to have to do it again this weekend against Wisconsin.

Run game standouts

The first and most important thing Iowa has to do against Wisconsin is shut down the run game. That isn't so much a worry of mine as it is a statement and belief that I feel Iowa can do that. The Hawkeyes stonewalled Minnesota last week, which provides confidence that they can do it again.

Iowa has a trio in its front seven of Cam Buffington, Jayden Montgomery, and Bryce Hawthorne playing at an elite level right now. The two linebackers are cleaning up everything, while Bryce Hawthorne continues to get better every single week.

Wisconsin is going to get elusive quarterback Colton Joseph on the move and involved in the run game. I said it against Washington, and I will say it here: I will take Phil Parker's scheme and Cam Buffington any day against a quarterback-centric run game. Stopping it is a speciality of Iowa's.

Can the secondary flip this game?

Colton Joseph has given the ball away this year five times on interceptions. I think Iowa has to reel in an interception in this game to give the offense a short field, or even find the end zone on defense. There will be opportunities, though, as Joseph completes just 57.2% of his passes.

This ties right into the defense stopping the run game early. Iowa was able to put Minnesota behind the sticks, forcing clear passing situations. The defense held up for the most part, save for one or two plays that came in untimely situations.

Iowa has just one interception in its last three games, and five all season, which is slightly down from the usually opportunistic Phil Parker defense. Could this be the game Iowa finds the turnover luck, reeling in a few interceptions to set up offensive success?