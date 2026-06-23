Iowa Football Depth Chart: Projecting Hawkeyes' Week 1 Special Teams

It's an underrated storyline that I can't help but think will rear its head at some point this season for the Iowa Hawkeyes.



The complete overhaul of the special teams unit is a massive change for this team after years of continuity under LeVar Woods, who is now coaching at Michigan State.



The Hawkeyes will see a new placekicker, punter, and return man. Drew Stevens is kicking in the NFL, Rhys Dakin followed Woods to Michigan State to punt, and Kaden Wetjen took his return talents to the NFL as well.



Chris Polizzi is at the helm now and has a blank canvas to fill out with his depth chart before Week 1 versus Northern Illinois.

Kicker

Kicker: Eli Ozick



The Hawkeyes only roster two kickers, Eli Ozick and Caden Buhr, who will compete for the starting job.



Ozick comes to Iowa from the North Dakota State Bison, where he was 16-for-18 last year, which earned him Second-Team FCS All-American notoriety. That performance translates well to Iowa, where I think he gets the nod in Week 1.



Should things go sideways, Caden Buhr could step in to kick. He was with Iowa last year and has one kickoff under his belt.

Punter

Punter: Boston Everitt



Only at Iowa is the starting punter such a focus. It's what makes Iowa, well, Iowa. Iowa has dipped into its Australian pipeline with Boston Everitt, who comes from the University of Melbourne. Iowa's trend of Australian punters gives Everitt the slightest of nods.



The other punter rostered is Tanner Philpott, a D3 AP All-American last year at Simpson College. Philpott has much more collegiate experience and could easily push for the job. It won't be a shock to see Iowa give him in-game opportunities.

Long Snapper

Long Snapper: Ike Speltz



Long snappers simply don't get enough love. No one knows their name or hears of them unless the snap has gone bad. It's a thankless job, but someone has to do it.



Ike Speltz saw some long snapping action in 2025, which gives him the track here. He is also Iowa's only long snapper listed on the roster.

Kick and Punt Returners

Punt Returner: Zach Lutmer



Kickoff Returner: Nathan McNeil



I make this prediction very begrudgingly. Zach Lutmer is going to be such a focal point on defense that exposing him to injury here is a bit scary. He is that talented with the ball, though.



Other names to watch for in the return game come from the running back room. I think Iowa could give kickoff return duties to the running back room. Nathan McNeil or Brevin Doll, two athletic backs, could get their chance on kickoffs.