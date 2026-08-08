Iowa's Most Important Transfer Portal Addition Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight

What is Iowa football?





Really. At its core, what is Iowa football? It's defense, strong offensive line play, and it's elite special teams play.

Iowa's Biggest Transfer Portal Impact Might Come From an Unexpected Source

The last of the bunch, the special teams play, is something the Iowa Hawkeyes put more focus on than almost any team in the country, and it pays off, as Iowa's special teams are consistently elite.



The 2026 version of Iowa's special teams could come down to the right leg of one key transfer portal addition.

Iowa's Transfer Portal Sleeper

Everyone wants to get excited about the new additions from the transfer portal. It's natural. We have seen teams go from the cellar of their conference to competing for national championships because of successful portal hauls.

Iowa did hit the portal harder this year. They added some firepower at the offensive skill positions and revamped a secondary with two starters at lower levels looking to plug into Phil Parker's scheme.



Iowa's most important transfer portal addition could be on another unit, though. The Hawkeyes lost four-year starting kicker Drew Stevens to the NFL this year, but have a strong replacement coming in.

Eli Ozick, the former North Dakota State Bison, is joining Iowa with the experience and talent to help the Hawkeyes win games.



At NDSU, Ozick went 19-for-23 on field goals over the last two years, while going 65-for-66 on extra points. He has the talent to kick at the Big Ten level and will be called upon in big moments for the Hawkeyes.

Eli Ozick will kick in big moments for Iowa

By the nature of Iowa's style of play, games are bound to be close, and points come at a premium. The Hawkeyes relish getting three points on a drive, which can feel like a touchdown to opponents when Phil Parker's defense is rolling.

The Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz aren't afraid of playing in close games or playing for field goals, either. Iowa is very comfortable amid the late-game stress, and Eli Ozick will be right in the thick of it.



Over the last five seasons, the Iowa Hawkeyes have played in 15 games that were decided by three points or less. Field goals loom even larger than normal in those games, which is when and how Eli Ozick can single-handedly influence this season.

Kirk Ferentz won't be afraid to test Ozick's power, either. With a career-long of 54 yards, he needs Iowa's offense to get just inside the 40-yard line to set up a try.



That sort of trust and reliability in a kicker alleviates so much pressure from an offense in knowing they could put three points in their back pocket and not have to force the issue downfield.

Did you expect anything different for Iowa's biggest transfer portal addition? Of course it's a kicker who is going to show up in the biggest of spots in 2026.