Iowa Football Facing Complete Overhaul of a Traditional Strength

Change, be it good or bad, isn't common for the Iowa Hawkeyes under head coach Kirk Ferentz. One of his best abilities has been stability in how the program is run, the coaching staff, and the expectations.



Entering 2026, the Hawkeyes are facing a massive overhaul of a unit that is traditionally a strength for them and among the nation's best each season.



Iowa is giving its special teams unit a facelift after long-time special teams coordinator LeVar Woods departed for Michigan State this offseason. This unit has single-handedly won Iowa games in prior years and is relied upon heavily due to the Hawkeyes' style of play.

Chris Polizzi takes the reins as Iowa's special teams coordinator

Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Drew Stevens (18) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers to win 13-10 Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Woods now in East Lansing, Ferentz will lean on Chris Polizzi to keep the unit up to standard. Polizzi knows the program, entering his fifth year with the Hawkeyes, but this is just his first year in the coordinator role.

The expectations are high for Polizzi. Iowa is annually among the best special teams units in America, with strong kick coverage, a punting game that flips field position, an elite return game, and a steady field goal operation.

Iowa football is replacing its three most important special teams starters

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) celebrates with teammates after returning the opening kick off for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Chris Polizzi isn't just taking over the special teams unit; he is also going to be tasked with replacing its three most important starters.



Kaden Wetjen, the electrifying returner who owns Iowa's record for most return touchdowns, is now in the NFL. Drew Stevens, who Iowa relied on for four years with kicking duties, is also in the NFL. To top it off, punter Rhys Dakin followed LeVar Woods to Michigan State via the transfer portal.

Kicking duties will fall on Eli Ozick, the FCS All-American from North Dakota State, or Caden Buhr, the transfer from Holy Cross. Ozick is 19-23 on field goals and 65-66 on extra points in his career. Buhr has minimal game experience, with just one kickoff for the Hawkeyes under his belt.

Punting duties will belong to Tanner Philpott, the transfer from Simpson College, who was a Division III All-American, or Boston Everitt, the Australian from Melbourne, who fits Iowa's mold of Tory Taylor and successful Australian punters.



Kick and punt return duties remain up for grabs with a handful of Hawkeyes vying for the chance to follow in the footsteps of Kaden Wetjen and Cooper DeJean as game-changing playmakers.

Iowa's special teams can't afford to be below average

Iowa is ushering in a new quarterback, which is sure to come with growing pains. This could equate to quick offensive possessions or drives stalling out.



The Hawkeyes can't afford the punting game to be below average. It has to flip the field and give the defense some reprieve.



With Iowa's style of play, making field goals carries more importance than most teams. If Iowa's defense is doing its thing, field goals can feel like touchdowns.

And while replacing Kaden Wetjen is nearly an impossible ask, Iowa needs a return man that can make the smart play.



They need the occasional burst on a kickoff return, but more so, they need fair catches made on punt returns and eight or nine-yard returns to steal a first down at times.



This unit has won games for Iowa in the past and gets an emphasis put on it by Kirk Ferentz. The 2026 unit needs to be sharp from Week 1.