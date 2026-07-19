Iowa Football's Biggest Question Grows Louder, But When Will It Be Answered?

Late July is upon us, and the smell of training camp is in the air for college football teams across the country.



We've almost made it through the dog days of summer that are often filled with predictions, guesswork, and excitement met with caution from fans.



For the Iowa Hawkeyes, that caution may not be going anywhere, and it may even become louder once they report for training camp.

Iowa Football's biggest question comes as no surprise

Which quarterback is going to win the starting job?



It's been the question since Iowa's bowl game against Vanderbilt ended on the final day of 2025. It was the question through spring ball. It will be the question at training camp. Is Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown going to take hold of the starting quarterback job?



With every top 25 team facing question marks, it just so happens that Iowa's comes at the most important position in all of sports. Don't mind the fact that quarterback hasn't exactly been a strength of Iowa during the 2020s.

Who is going to be Iowa's starting quarterback? And when?

I would argue that right behind, and potentially just as important as, naming the starting quarterback is the timing of the announcement.



Iowa is going to have the defense. The Hawkeyes' run game should be in store for a monster year. But could all of that be wasted by letting things linger without clarity?

The worst thing that can happen in this quarterback battle is letting the rest of the team wonder and keeping the fans in the dark as things develop.



It is Iowa, and it is Kirk Ferentz, so the expectation during training camp is that we are going to hear quite a few buzzwords from the coaching staff about things.



Expect to hear how hard both are competing, how close things are, the good each is doing, and all of the classic cliches.

On top of that, where Iowa can't find itself is letting this quarterback battle play out into the regular season over the first three non-conference games.



"If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback," is a saying I firmly believe in. These guys need time, the chance to get into a rhythm, and the opportunity to build continuity with wide receivers, running backs, and the line.



Stringing this along is only going to create murkier waters for Iowa, so, for the sake of success in 2026, Iowa needs to answer this question with a firm commitment to a starter heading into Week 1.



That said, keep the leash short, Kirk...