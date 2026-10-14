Iowa Football: The Case For and Against Hank Brown as Starting Quarterback

How can you dismiss getting out to a 4-1 start that included a Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State and a walk-off touchdown pass on the road to stun the Michigan Wolverines? Short answer: you can't.

Unless, maybe, of course, you are the Iowa Hawkeyes stuck in the middle of what feels like a never-ending quarterback saga that continues to find a new chapter each week. The current chapter, even though it's a bye week, asks the question: Who is going to start at quarterback against Minnesota?

Is Hank Brown's longer resume enough to be put back in the starting lineup? Or is Iowa amid a classic Wally Pipp scenario?

The case for Hank Brown starting for Iowa

Do you need much more of a case than getting the Iowa Hawkeyes out to a 4-1 start? I mean, that has to count for something. Sure, two games were against Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa, but what about the wins over a feisty Iowa State team and taking down Michigan in the Big House?

Looking deeper than that, I think Hank Brown has a case for how he has protected the ball. With just one interception, he isn't putting Iowa in bad spots or hanging the defense out to dry often.

Hank Brown gains a big advantage on third downs. While Hecklinski has had limited opportunities, he has completed just 38.5% (5-for-13) of his third-down attempts, and none have been completions on 3rd-and-4 or longer. Hank Brown is 17-for-29 on third downs for 197 yards and a touchdown.

The case against Hank Brown starting for Iowa

As much as the 4-1 start matters for Hank Brown, I am a firm believer that continuity has to matter for the rest of the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense. That continuity, whether it is due to Jeremy Hecklinski or not, led to a much stronger rushing attack, which was previously stifled.

It's impossible to know if it was Hecklinski in the huddle spurring that on, but with the other 10 starters the same, it's the only changeup in personnel.

Lastly, I think there is a portion of Tim Lester's playbook that could be opened up a bit more by Hecklinski's legs in the option game. Hank Brown can run and has shown a growing willingness to do so, but Hecklinski provides a bit more wiggle to his game.

I think this is something Iowa and Lester are keeping in their back pockets for games when the passing game can't get going and the run game needs a spark. Hecklinski is a better igniter of that spark.