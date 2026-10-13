Grading Iowa Football's Position Groups Through the First Half of the Season

A 5-1 record makes it hard to not say that the Iowa Hawkeyes are passing the 2026 season test with great marks so far. The Hawkeyes continue to grade out well each week on offense, defense, special teams, and coaching, but how about by position group?

With Iowa on a bye at the halfway point of the season, let's take a look at each position group's grade to see who is acing things and who can become an honor roll student.

Offense

Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (2) makes a catch for a touchdown against Michigan cornerback Smith Snowden (3) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tim Lester is in his third year with the Hawkeyes, and through six games, Iowa has put up at least 40 points in three of those. The days of Iowa being the butt of jokes about bad offense are long gone, or a clear indicator that someone isn't paying real attention to the Hawkeyes.

Quarterbacks: B

Have Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski been perfect? No. Do they have to be? No.



They're completing just under 63% of their passes, but what stands out is nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. They are making the smart throw and avoiding the detrimental mistake.

Iowa isn't built on either of the quarterbacks throwing for 300 yards, nor should they try. Complete a few more passes, and we are in A-range.

Running Backs: A-

The deepest group on Iowa's roster has been stellar. Kamari Moulton is pacing for a 1,000-yard season. The depth behind him has been stout. Xavier Williams and Nathan McNeil look great. Braedan Jackson has been a star with the ball.



It's hard to complain about 1,164 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wide Receivers: B+

Iowa has two receivers on pace to go for more than 500 receiving yards. It may not sound like much, but Tony Diaz and Reece Vander Zee have elevated this passing attack substantially. Can Iowa get someone to step up behind them? Evan James? Jarriett Buie? KJ Parker? Dayton Howard?

Tight Ends: A-

The stats don't have to be there for this group to be successful. It's been a timely bunch consisting of DJ Vonnahme, Addison Ostrenga, Zach Ortwerth, Thomas Meyer, and Mason Woods. Putting up 35 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns is quality stuff from this group.

Offensive Line: B

The offensive line woke up against Washington at a time when they really needed to improve. After early stumbles, the stage is set for this unit to be the one Iowa's offense leans on, as we expected before the season began.

Defense

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) and linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36) sack Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Phil Parker. It's Iowa's defense. It's clockwork at this point: the Hawkeyes are going to be swarming and making life hard for opposing offenses. The unit is up to its usual stingy standard this year, and might be getting even better each week.

Defensive Line: B

Bryce Hawthorne has been very strong for this unit this year. He is stuffing the run and getting some pressure. As a whole, this group is strong against the run. Teams are getting just 2.51 yards per carry and 84.6 yards per game on the ground.



If this group can generate just a touch more pressure, they can start earning an A.

Linebackers: A+

Don't change a thing here. Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington have been stars and are Iowa's next great linebacker duo. Combining for 87 tackles so far, they are everywhere against running backs and quarterbacks, and are even involved in the pass defense.

Secondary: B+

Zach Lutmer has been the eraser for this unit. Jacob Wallace has really come into his own playing the CASH position. Deshuan Lee has turned into a shutdown corner. Jaylen Watson is maturing each week. And Anthony Hawkins has been a great transfer portal addition.

My one question for this unit: Can they get their hands on a few more passes to generate turnovers and make life even easier for an improved Iowa offense? Iowa has just four picks through six games. Could an avalanche of interceptions be on the horizon?

Special Teams

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes punter Boston Everitt (49) punts the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit was an area of concern for me before the season began with all of the turnover. Iowa brought in a new special teams coordinator, kicker, punter, and has new returners back there. It hasn't been absolutely perfect, but it's been more than acceptable so far.

Kicker: B+

After a shaky start, Caden Buhr has been outstanding. He is 9-for-11 on the year. One area he can tighten up is his extra points. He has missed two out of 21, which is just worrisome enough that you don't want it to be a factor in a tight, one-score game.

Punter: A

Boston Everitt has been great for Iowa this year. Of his 27 punts, 17 have been downed inside the 20-yard line. He is averaging 43 yards per punt. He has Iowa's punting game up to its standard. He can be big down the stretch for the Hawkeyes.

Returners: B

It's another year Iowa has found the end zone twice in the return game. One via a kickoff return and one via a punt return. Those have been outstanding. The worry here is some shakiness in the punt return game.

Iowa has let some balls bounce, made some questionable decisions fielding the ball, and seen the ball on the ground. There is room to tighten up here.