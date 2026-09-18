Dress Rehearsal: The Iowa Hawkeyes With the Most to Gain Against Northern Iowa

It may be the final nonconference game for the Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday, but it's also a dress rehearsal of sorts for Kirk Ferentz and his team.



This is Iowa's final chance to fine-tune things and get things looking good before the intensity of the schedule enters a new stratosphere when Big Ten play gets underway, which starts on the road against Michigan.



This week is the chance for a handful of players to show their best and prove that it can contribute to Iowa's success throughout the entire season. There is still a lot to gain from a game like this.

Jeremy Hecklinski, QB

Hank Brown got every snap last week and had a strong day. It felt like Iowa went with the hot hand, and it paid off. This weekend, I expect things to look like they did in Week 1, with Brown and Hecklinski rotating between series.

If that holds, this is a massive chance for Jeremy Hecklinski to show he is still in the fight for the starting job. It's going to put him on the spot and under pressure, but that's where we find out if players perform or not.



A strong week for Hecklinski doesn't need to be gaudy numbers, but a high completion percentage, minimal offensive penalties, and moving the ball could go a long way.

Brevin Doll, RB/KR

Will we get to see a kickoff return for the Hawkeyes this weekend? Week 1 saw Iowa pitch a shutout, which allowed just one opportunity for a kickoff return, but it sailed into the end zone for a touchback. Iowa State put all of its kickoffs through the end zone as well.

Could Northern Iowa present Brevin Doll his first opportunity to return a kick for the Hawkeyes? I think we get it this weekend. He has been playing great on Iowa's other special teams units, and deserves the opportunity to take one out on Saturday.



Northern Iowa kickers have had 14 kickoffs this season, with only three touchbacks. The odds point to Iowa getting a chance at a return, but it may only be one or two chances if the Hawkeyes' defense does its job.

Ike Speltz, Longsnapper

In a game where Iowa should put up a lot of points, this is a fantastic opportunity for Iowa longsnapper Ike Speltz to get his snaps perfect, because that is the standard and expectation for Iowa special teams.

Speltz has not had an errant snap yet, but his field goal snaps have certainly made Tanner Philpott earn his money, with some being high, low, or behind him. The game-winning kick against Iowa State was made possible by Philpott reeling in a snap.



This game, should Iowa take care of business, presents a great opportunity to have quite a few stress-free opportunities to ease any nerves and get the snap on the money.