Iowa Football Week 3 Depth Chart: Hawkeyes Won't Name Starting QB, Other Takeaways

Getting the Iowa Hawkeyes to release meaningful information or make choices on their weekly depth chart release is starting to make a root canal sound like an enjoyable experience.



Is it surprising, though? Of course not. It's Iowa. It's Kirk Ferentz. This program doesn't reveal anything more or anything less than it has to, and that trend continues into Week 3.



Ahead of the Hawkeyes' final nonconference showdown against Northern Iowa, the Week 3 depth chart has been released.

Week 3 \\ Depth Chart \\ vs. Northern Iowa pic.twitter.com/7Yn5Qe3Nzt — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) September 14, 2026

No decision yet at quarterback for Iowa

Even though Hank Brown took every snap against Iowa State and looked rather solid doing so, the Hawkeyes continue to list Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski each as the starter. This was the first week we could have seen things separate, but Iowa remained with the status quo.



Why did Iowa do it this way? I would be shocked if Hecklinski doesn't see considerable action against Northern Iowa in more of a true quarterback rotation like Iowa did in Week 1. Does it mean the job is still open? Who knows.

Kamari Moulton at RB1 is a positive sign

Kamari Moulton took a beating against Iowa State. He ran hard, trudging for 57 yards, but it didn't come without taking a lot of big hits. Those hits took a toll on Moulton down the stretch, as he came off during Iowa's final series with an upper body injury.



His presence on the depth chart tells me it's nothing long-term. How much he plays could very well be impacted, but seeing that it isn't something keeping him from suiting up is a good sign.



Elsewhere at running back, L.J. Phillips Jr. remains sidelined with a high-ankle sprain and is not present on this week's depth chart.

Tyler Brown remains sidelined

Tyler Brown, the safety transfer from James Madison, who was expected to see considerable playing time in Iowa's secondary this year, remains sidelined with a soft-tissue injury.



The timeline for Brown seems to be week-to-week, but Iowa appears to be okay holding him out until he is 100% ready to go. The blessing here is that Iowa's secondary, which sees Zach Lutmer and Anthony Hawkins at safety, has looked great through two games.

Continuity is good thing

Sometimes no news is good news, and for the most part of Iowa's Week 3 depth chart, there isn't a whole lot of news. That's a good thing. It means Iowa believes its guys are playing well and that injuries haven't taken a massive toll.



The offensive and defensive lines are the same starters from Week 1, which is a great sign for continuity in the trenches, where, in my opinion, it matters more than any other position group on the field.