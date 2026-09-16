Iowa Football QBs: Is Kirk Ferentz Giving Lip Service or Telling the Truth?

It's the storyline that just won't die. The Iowa Hawkeyes are still listing Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski as the starters on the weekly depth chart and have yet to make a committed decision as we enter Week 3.



Ahead of the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Iowa, Kirk Ferentz discussed the plan for the quarterbacks this week, but it's our turn to dissect his message and see if it's the truth or just lip service, which is a skill he has perfected.

Kirk Ferentz expects both to play against Northern Iowa

After both quarterbacks saw action in the opener against Northern Illinois, Hank Brown took every snap in Iowa's Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State. Entering Week 3, Ferentz seems to hint that both could get action this week.

"Probably the thing I want to accentuate is we're really happy with both players. Both Jeremy and Hank are doing a good job. They're doing a good job in practice. I feel confident that we're going to play well with either one of them in there.





"We'll have a game like that. We never really got to the point where we discussed it. We'll kind of keep playing it week by week, see how it goes, as long as both guys continue to practice well. It wasn't a big discussion on that," Ferentz said about the quarterback decision.

Is Kirk Ferentz telling the truth?

Unlike last week's game against Iowa State, I do believe that we will see both Iowa quarterbacks playing meaningful snaps in this game. It's Iowa's final chance to let them sling it, candidly speaking, in a game where they should be able to comfortably overcome any missteps.

"As I said earlier, alluded to earlier, I've got an open mind right now. We'll have a conversation. The coaches will all talk about it on Thursday. But both guys are really practicing well. I can't overstate -- again, I'm not telling a story. Both guys are better players than they were a year ago. That's how it's supposed to be," Ferentz added about getting both into the action.

Few can say so little in so many words as well as Kirk Ferentz can. Beyond his great coaching ability, it's a skill that needs to be studied.



I do think he knows the plan this weekend, and maybe I am drinking the Kool-Aid a little bit, but with the Cy-Hawk game in the rearview mirror, I anticipate this quarterback battle to go on this week, with both Hecklinski and Brown getting reps with the first-string offense in a more even split.