Iowa Football Injury Update: Hawkeyes Ready to Prove Depth Matters

Injuries are an inevitable part of football, and you just have to hope that your team can avoid too many or too costly ones.



For the most part, the Iowa Hawkeyes avoided injuries against Northern Illinois, but did see one player, running back L.J. Phillips, go down with a high ankle sprain. Kirk Ferentz dug more into his status this week.



Despite two injuries mentioned by Kirk Ferentz, Iowa was able to catch a little bit of luck, as the players the Hawkeyes will be without in Week 2 against Iowa State are at positions where talented depth is not an issue.

Kirk Ferentz provides Iowa injury updates

"Injury-wise, Tyler Brown won't make it again this week. That was anticipated. Then LJ will not be able to make it either. Hopefully that won't last too long, but those are basically the two takeaways from the game," Ferentz said of the initial injuries.



Tyler Brown's absence continues after also missing Week 1. The biggest news of his absence is that it will keep Iowa's secondary looking the same, with Zach Lutmer sliding back to safety.

"It will be week to week, but definitely not this week," Ferentz added about L.J. Phillips, confirming he will be out versus Iowa State.



Phillips was getting a healthy workload for Iowa in short-yardage situations as he tried to find his footing in the offense, but things will be on hold for a few weeks, at least, as he rehabs his high ankle sprain.

Iowa's injuries come at spots of great depth

It's hard for injuries to have silver linings, but if there are any for the Iowa Hawkeyes, they happened at position groups that Iowa can handle, as running back and defensive back are two of Iowa's deepest groups.



In the backfield, Iowa will continue to lean heavily on Kamari Moulton, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his touches tick up near 20 rushes or so. It will also put more work on the shoulders of Xavier Williams and Nathan McNeil, who are more than comfortable stepping in.

In the secondary, Tyler Brown's continued absence does allow the unit to gain some more continuity this week, as it will be the same four - Zach Lutmer, Anthony Hawkins, Jaylen Watson, and Deshaun Lee - manning the safety and cornerback spots.



This group is deep and talented, which gives Iowa the luxury of allowing Tyler Brown to patiently work back to full health before forcing him into action.