3 Bold Predictions for Iowa Football vs Northern Illinois in Week 1

After a long and very, very ridiculous offseason of college football, things are about to be back in action, which means that the Iowa Hawkeyes will be taking the field inside Kinnick Stadium.



Kirk Ferentz, a future College Football Hall of Famer, is at the helm and looking sprier than ever as he leads the way for the Hawkeyes. Despite a lot of new starters on both sides of the ball, there is plenty of reason for confidence with the 2026 roster.



That roster gets its first chance to prove itself when the Northern Illinois Huskies come to Iowa City for the season opener, which will see some standout performances.

DJ Vonnahme leads Iowa in receiving yards and finds the end zone

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa has two quarterbacks vying for the starting job. There will be nerves from both of them. What better way to calm the nerves than finding a big-bodied, trustworthy target in tight end DJ Vonnahme?



That's oversimplifying it, though. DJ Vonnahme came alive for Iowa down the stretch last year, and offensive coordinator Tim Lester is going to make him a focal point of the passing game this year.

Look for Vonnahme to get involved down the seam, in the screen game, and out of the slot. He really is that good and can do all of it if asked. I expect the quarterbacks to find him quite often.



DJ Vonnahme should expect up to 10 targets in this game and have the chance to continue his momentum from 2025 without any sort of hiccups.

Iowa rushes for more than 275 yards

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Lester enters his third year with the Hawkeyes. In his first two years as the offensive coordinator, he has engineered season-opening rushing performances of 241 and 310 yards.



In other words, he is entirely unafraid of running the ball if it works and won't stop if the defense can't stop it. That is exactly what the case should be against Northern Illinois.

Iowa has one of its best running back groups in years. Kamari Moulton leads the way, but L.J. Phillips Jr., Xavier Williams, and Nathan McNeil are all starting-caliber running backs.



I expect all four to get at least five touches tomorrow as Iowa's offensive line paves the way against Northern Illinois, especially in the second half when the heat becomes a factor.

Iowa's secondary reels in two interceptions

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) intercepts a pass meant for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Drew Biber (87) Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I may be in the minority, but some of the shuffling within Iowa's secondary may prove to be a blessing. Zach Lutmer slides back to safety, which is his preferred position. That opens the door for some younger talents to slot in at the cornerback spots.



Iowa can capitalize on those reps for younger talents in this game to develop them and prepare them in the event a starter goes down.

That said, this unit is going to be opportunistic tomorrow. And they should be. Iowa has the advantage in the trenches, which should put Northern Illinois behind the sticks and into passing situations.



The combination of Zach Lutmer playing freely at safety with the rangy Anthony Hawkins alongside him and the veteran Deshaun Lee at cornerback will present Iowa opportunities to create turnovers.