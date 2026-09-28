Key Things Iowa Football vs Ohio State Will Teach Us About the Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes taught us quite a bit in their walk-off 20-19 win on the road over the Michigan Wolverines. This team has fight, resiliency, and an attitude that the game isn't over at any point.



It perfectly fits Iowa's mantra of "play the hardest the longest" and will get tested this Saturday again when the Ohio State Buckeyes enter Kinnick Stadium for a top-25 Big Ten matchup.

This game is going to teach us quite a bit about the Hawkeyes, too. There's no more hiding things against a team of Ohio State's caliber. Everything has to be right. Everything has to be on.



It is an opportunity for the Iowa Hawkeyes to prove themselves against the best, as well as teach us some key things.

How good is the Iowa Hawkeyes' secondary?

So far, so good from the Iowa secondary this year. It's been elite at shutting down the passing attack, with minimal breaks in coverage or lapses. This week has to be the best performance yet for the Hawkeyes' secondary.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin already has 10 touchdowns to just one interception, while amassing 1,206 passing yards in four games. You know where he is looking to go, too.



Jeremiah Smith is the best player Iowa will face this season. With 33 receptions for 617 yards and seven touchdowns, he is doing whatever he wants. Iowa shouldn't expect to completely shut him down. No one can. But Phil Parker and this secondary must find a way to limit his impact.

Can the offensive line hold up?

Ohio State has the guys up front to get home against anyone. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is the Buckeyes' most talented pass rusher, despite having just two sacks through five games this year. Trevor Lauck, Kade Pieper, and the rest of the offensive line will have their work cut out for them.

The other part of this equation is finding a way to get enough of a run game going that Ohio State can't simply sit back and force Iowa to pass. That's a big-time mismatch for Iowa.



It doesn't have to be an explosive day, but it needs to be enough to keep the Buckeyes honest, allowing Iowa to own some time of possession and sustain drives.

Hank Brown has to stay clean

This is two-parted here. First, Iowa has to keep Hank Brown upright and without pressure as much as possible. The Buckeyes are sure to get home at times with how good they are, but Iowa has to limit their impact.



The other aspect is avoiding turnovers. Hank Brown has been fantastic this year in that regard. He has yet to throw an interception and has shown a willingness to take the checkdown and keep things moving forward.

When Iowa knocked off Ohio State in 2017, the Hawkeyes reeled in four interceptions. Winning the turnover battle is massive. The Hawkeyes don't have the luxury of losing the turnover battle against a team as dangerous as Ohio State.