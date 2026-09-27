AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Reward Iowa Football - Can Iowa Crack the Top 10?

Another week, another climb in the polls for the Iowa Hawkeyes.



This week's climb is by far the loudest and most important climb, as it comes immediately following a 20-19 win on the road over the Michigan Wolverines that came on the final play of the game.

Hank Brown hit Reece Vander Zee with a beautifully placed back-shoulder throw just into the endzone at the pylon. Vander Zee got his feet in bounds. The review upheld the call. The clock ran out, which hasn't always been the case in games played at Michigan Stadium.



Iowa sits at 4-0 on the year and has Ohio State coming to Kinnick Stadium next Saturday with the eyes of the college football world on it, as ESPN College GameDay is headed to Iowa City.

Where are the Iowa Hawkeyes ranked?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have put themselves on the cusp of becoming a top-10 team this season. Both the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 College Football polls moved them up this week, with the Hawkeyes knocking on the door.

The AP Top 25 Poll gave Iowa a three-spot bump this week, slotting them in at No. 14 in the country, sandwiched by Utah ahead of them and the Oregon Ducks behind them.



Iowa is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana.

This week's Coaches Poll gave the Iowa Hawkeyes the identical treatment that the AP Top 25 Poll did. The Coaches Poll put Iowa at No. 14 this week after a three-spot bump in their rankings as well.



There is minimal movement in the Coaches Poll around Iowa, as Utah and Oregon once again sandwich the Hawkeyes here.

Can Iowa crack the top 10 in the polls?

In all honesty, it's as simple as what lies ahead this weekend. The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming to town, which has set up a headlining, ranked Big Ten matchup.



The answer is simple. If Iowa wins this weekend, a top-10 spot awaits them, and would take Iowa from another ranked Big Ten team to a true contender this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes welcome Ohio State to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, October 3, in one of the biggest games Iowa has hosted in quite some time.



Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and like the Michigan game, it will get the primetime special treatment of getting CBS's main afternoon viewing slot.