Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz Takes Unique Approach to Cy-Hawk Prep, Handling the Noise

You didn't actually think Kirk Ferentz was going to treat the Cy-Hawk game any differently, did you? This is far from his first rodeo, and he is taking that same approach to the rest of his team.



The Iowa Hawkeyes have consistently been able to keep things level-headed amid rivalry games and high tensions. Such is the case this week when Iowa State comes to Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa is treating the Cy-Hawk like another game

"I've never really quite bought into the one game or circling dates or red letters. You know, whatever they do for all that stuff. I think it's a slippery slope.



"Really, what you are trying to do is get a team to understand it's important to compete every week. I totally understand we have 12 opponents, and I understand every game matters, conference games really matter, and intrastate rivals really matter. I get all of that," Ferentz said of the Iowa State prep this week.

Kirk Ferentz isn't discounting the Cy-Hawk game, so don't mistake it for that. Rather, Ferentz knows that letting the moment become bigger than any other game can cause pressure and make players get outside themselves.

The Cy-Hawk matters, but it's a long game for Iowa

Kirk Ferentz knows the season isn't won in one game, nor is it lost in one game. With the expanded College Football Playoff field of 12 teams, which could continue to grow, the attitude of realizing there is an entire season in front of Iowa often pays dividends, with the Hawkeyes consistently performing well in the second half of the season.

"Just trying to turn things on and off. That's a really risky game to play, in my opinion. We just tried to get our guys - really, the race is us against time. That's the race we're running right now. We've got 11 more chances to play.



"Whenever Sunday comes around, whoever we're playing that week, that's all that really matters. That's where we try to keep it, just right there," he continued, about Iowa not making the game any bigger than it is.

While this Saturday sees the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC, there is more ahead for Iowa than just one game.



That certainly doesn't diminish how important this game is, though. A win here could be Iowa's springboard to a special season.