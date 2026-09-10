The Case for Iowa Football to Wear Alternate Uniforms vs. Iowa State

There are few traditions that run deeper through the state of Iowa than the Cy-Hawk game.



It's a yearly tradition in Week 2 of the college football season that the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones square off for bragging rights throughout the state.



Amid conference realignment and scheduling changes, the Cy-Hawk has fought its way through and remains on the schedule, exemplifying its tradition. While it is still being played this year, the Hawkeyes could be going against tradition in the matchup on Saturday night.

Iowa Hawkeyes alternate uniforms could be in play

The Iowa Hawkeyes are not one to shake up uniforms often, as many fans know by the lack of alternate uniforms donned.



Iowa stays true to its traditional black home jerseys, white away jerseys, and yellow pants. But occasionally, Iowa breaks out of its mold ever so slightly and will put on black pants to go for the all-black look at home.



Changing it up against Iowa State would be a big-time breaking of trends in this rivalry for Iowa. The 2025 Cy-Hawk was the last time Iowa changed up its uniforms against Iowa State, as they wore yellow number decals on the helmets instead of the Tigerhawk logo.

The all-black uniforms have often been reserved for night games or rivalry games later in the year. Over the past few seasons, Iowa has broken out these all-black uniforms against Wisconsin and Minnesota, or in November, with the American flag Tigerhawk logo for Veterans Day.



That could change on Saturday. While it is only Week 2, this game checks two big boxes for the black pants. It is a rivalry, but more importantly, it is at night. This game is at 6:30 p.m. CT, which could set the stage for Iowa to get creative with its uniforms.

Why alternate uniforms make sense for Iowa

Now, it is a bit of speculation, but some of Iowa's recruits will be at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, and the photos shared on their social media accounts show a player in a black top and black pants.



That isn't a 100% confirmation, but the Hawkeyes' social media team often drops hints through its graphics and posts, which could be breadcrumbs telling us something.

The timing of this game could also see Iowa pull out the American flag Tigerhawk logo. This Saturday is September 12, the day after the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Personally, this is a move I would be completely in favor of.



The all-black uniforms with the American flag Tigerhawk logo are possibly my top Iowa uniform combination that they have worn. Why not put it on full display in a nationally televised in-state rivalry game?