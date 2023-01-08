Iowa Football Lands OL Daijon Parker

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football added a student-athlete through the transfer portal on Saturday at a position of need. Offensive lineman Daijon Parker announced on social media that he would be joining the Hawkeyes.

Iowa flipped Parker (6-5, 285) from his commitment to Virginia, which he made on Dec. 21. He played the last two seasons at Division II Saginaw Valley State in his home state of Michigan.

When he entered the transfer portal in November, a host of Group of 5 programs along with UVA and Washington State offered scholaships. He visited Iowa this week, received a scholarship offer and switched it up to the Big Ten.

Parker prepped at Westland (MI) John Glenn High. He listed his hometown as Inkster, MI on his Saginaw Valley State profile.

Parker played in nine games for Saginaw Valley State in each of the last two seasons, according to the school's website. He redshirted in 2018 and did not see any action in '19.

You can watch a few clips of Parker HERE.