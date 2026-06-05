It's a joke that has more than run its course, but one that is still an easy target for many college football pundits and fans nationally. It is the low-hanging fruit that is the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense and its production, or sometimes lack thereof.



The Hawkeyes have undoubtedly had their struggles on the offensive side of the ball before, but anyone watching the Iowa offense the last two seasons under offensive coordinator Tim Lester can see the steps in the right direction.



Iowa could be on the cusp of another step in the right direction with Lawrence Britt, a four-star wide receiver, visiting campus.

Four-star WR Lawrence Britt to visit Iowa

Iowa getting into the action for a highly-recruited wide receiver shows a lot by way of confidence and what the future could look like. Lawrence Britt took to X to share the news that he is visiting with the Hawkeyes on campus.

Lawrence Britt is a four-star wide receiver, per 247Sports. A product of Lausanne Collegiate School and the city of Memphis, Tennessee, he is a 6-foot-1 wideout in the class of 2027. Last season, Britt posted 696 receiving yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to go with 299 yards and five more scores on the ground.

Britt is currently ranked as the No. 10 recruit from the state of Tennessee, the No. 13 athlete in the class of 2027, and the No. 233 overall recruit. Britt participated in the Under Armour All-America game as well.

Along with Iowa, Britt holds high-profile offers from schools such as Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Texas Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin.

Lawrence Britt could change the narrative around Iowa's offense

Iowa's class of 2027 does not currently have a wide receiver commit, and landing Britt would be a splash that could be the type of signing that makes a class. It is also a move that could send ripple effects to other recruits, signaling that Iowa is serious on the offensive side of the ball.

After a few years that saw a complete lack of production from the wide receiver position, Iowa is entering 2026 with returning starter Reece Vander Zee, paired with transfer portal additions Tony Diaz and Evan James, two talents that have the dynamic ability to open up Iowa's downfield passing game.

A strong year from the current group of wide receivers Iowa has paired with landing Lawrence Britt, would go a long way for the Hawkeyes in showing college football they are ready to compete on the field and on the recruiting trail for offensive talent.