Iowa Football's Most Important Week 1 Position Group Isn't Quarterback

The thing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the ongoing quarterback saga is the simple fact that Iowa has rarely ever been built around its quarterback play.



There are rare occasions, but for the most part, Iowa is a team-first program built on winning in the trenches, playing defense, and running the ball.



As the 2026 season gets underway, the Week 1 showdown against Northern Illinois is going to spotlight a group that could prove to be vitally more important than the quarterbacks: the defensive line.

Iowa's defensive line is unproven, but eager

The quarterback matters for Iowa. It has to. But Iowa wins eight or nine games every year on defense and running the ball. What if one area of that defense is lacking? That's more important to me than the quarterback.



Kirk Ferentz knows the defensive line needs to show something and find out who the main guys are going to be, even though the Hawkeyes will rely heavily on rotating fresh bodies in and out.

"Then you flip it over, probably the opposite right now is our defensive line. We're not overly experienced in that position. A lot of guys competed well during camp. I think we're going to have to see them on the field, too, to really know who they are, what it looks like.

"So it's kind of a lot of moving parts like a lot of teams right now this time of year. It's not unusual in September, I don't think. Eager to see the guys get out there and see what they do and see how they compete.

"I think we got a bunch of guys that are certainly capable, but we need to see them in game action and see how they respond to things that do take place in ball games. So we'll answer questions about that later," Ferentz said of Iowa's inexperienced but talented defensive line.

What Riley Donald wants to see from Iowa's defensive line

It's boring, and it's bland, but I want to see how this new-look defensive line holds up against the run game of Northern Illinois, led by Telly Johnson Jr., the Huskies' leading returning rusher who has true big-play talent.



The pass rush will come in time. Phil Parker will see Kennett Merrieweather, Kahmari Moulton, or Iose Epenesa step up. Or he will manufacture pressure with creative blitzes.

What Phil Parker can't manufacture is a stout defensive line against the run game. You either have that in you or you don't, and the Hawkeyes need to have that this year to succeed in the Big Ten.



The best sign for the Hawkeyes would be consistently seeing the Northern Illinois Huskies and 2nd-&-long or third-&-long situations from the defensive line doing its job on running downs. It frees up the secondary to be aggressive on the ball and take some risks they otherwise wouldn't be able to.