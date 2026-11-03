Hawkeye History: Iowa vs. Northwestern Is Bigger Than Ever This Year

Just as we all planned it, right? The Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Northwestern Wildcats in early November is a game with serious Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications hanging in the balance. I'm sure all of us circled this one back in the spring, right?

The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats both have identical 6-2 records overall with 3-2 marks in Big Ten play. Iowa enters this game fresh off a dominant win over Wisconsin, while Northwestern stumbled on the road against Oregon.

With this one taking place at the new and immaculate Ryan Field, we may lose some of the cloudy, gray, and soggy mystique that this matchup is known for, but we trade that for a clash of styles that makes this game highly entertaining.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats History

All-Time Series Record: Iowa leads 55-28-3



Last 10 Meetings: Iowa leads 6-4



Last Meeting: Iowa 40, Northwestern 14 on October 26, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



Last Meeting at Northwestern: Iowa 10, Northwestern 7 (played at Wrigley Field) on November 4, 2023

Like the Wisconsin game, Iowa is going for its fifth consecutive win over a Big Ten opponent in Northwestern. The last four have alternated between Iowa wins in blowout fashion and one-score games.

In 2024, Iowa won 40-14, and in 2022, the Hawkeyes won 33-13. The 2023 matchup saw Iowa win 10-7 on a walk-off field goal at Wrigley Field, while 2021 saw Iowa win 17-12. Both of the one-score games have occured when Iowa has been the road team. Something to prepare for?

Phil Parker vs. Chip Kelly is the matchup to watch

The stylistic clash in this game couldn't be any more opposite. The Iowa Hawkeyes run what they run, and they execute at an extremely high level. It isn't complicated. Offenses know what's coming. Iowa just beats them at their own game.

On the other side, Northwestern and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are reinventing what modern offense looks like in football. The Wildcats have players lined up 20 yards behind the line, funky formations, three running backs at a time, and countless other quirks.

Phil Parker will have the scheme ready to handle this and deal with all of Northwestern's oddities, but it's going to come down to eye discipline and execution. Northwestern is going to make everything look weird for the Hawkeyes' defense. This will be Iowa's toughest test yet to stay disciplined defensively.