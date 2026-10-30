Road Dogs: Iowa Football Opens as Underdogs Against Northwestern

It's 2026. The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting at 5-2. And they are underdogs to the Northwestern Wildcats. College football may be more of an even playing field than it has ever been before, and this game's odds are evidence of it.

That is absolutely no knock on the Wildcats, too. Northwestern is a legitimately good football team this year, owning a 6-1 record with a 3-1 mark in Big Ten play. While Iowa has the Wisconsin Badgers coming to Kinnick Stadium this weekend, Northwestern is trying to take down Oregon on the road.

A lot can change in a week, but with the early odds out, let's dig into the Hawkeyes being road dogs to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Iowa vs Northwestern betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Northwestern -2.5 (-105), Iowa +2.5 (-115)

Money Line: Northwestern -135, Iowa +114

Total: Over 42.5 (-110), Under 42.5 (-110)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

Do I think this line holds true for the next week? This is a spread I think is very likely to move based on the results this weekend. If we get an Iowa win and a Northwestern road loss to Oregon, this game could become a toss-up as far as odds go.

Now, if Northwestern goes to Oregon and wins, this spread is holding, or potentially even growing slightly, regardless of what happens in Iowa versus Wisconsin.

Iowa vs. Northwestern History

All-Time Series: Iowa leads 54-28-3



Last 10 Meetings: Iowa leads 6-4



Last Game at Northwestern: Iowa 10, Northwestern 7 (played at Wrigley Field)



Last Meeting: Iowa 40, Northwestern 14 on October 26, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

While Northwestern's new stadium is one of the most impressive in all of college football, with all of the bells and whistles it offers, plus an elite viewing experience, there is a little part of me that will miss the old Ryan Field.

Iowa and Northwestern belong on soggy, long grass that hasn't been cut in a week or two, with a slight mist starting right at the 11 a.m. kickoff. Nonetheless, we go inside to the new Ryan Field, which suits the Wildcats' speedy offense well. It's another game Iowa's defense will be relied upon.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.