Iowa Football Offers Aidan Hall

Aidan Hall visited Iowa Football for two games last fall. He was back on campus for a junior day in the spring. He's built a good relationship with assistants LeVar Woods and Seth Wallace.

Friday morning, he spoke with Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz. The coach offered the Class of 2023 Harlan (IA) High Athlete a scholarship, his first from a Power 5 program and second from an FBS school.

"It means a lot because I grew up being a fan of Iowa and going to their games often," Hall told HN.

Hall reported eight scholarship offers before Iowa jumped in. Army, Fordham, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois were among them. Iowa State and Kansas State have shown him interest.

"This (Iowa) offer will likely help my recruiting a lot. I'm sure other schools will be reaching out here shortly," Hall said.

A versatile athlete, Hall (6-2, 200) could end up at several positions on the next level. Safety, Cash and linebacker might be options with the Hawkeyes.

When he visited Iowa for a junior day in April, he sat in on a position meeting with defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker.

"If I were to choose Iowa, it would be because of the people there and their ability to get people to the NFL," Hall said.

Hall has not yet scheduled a return visit to Iowa.

"If I do, I hope to just build a better connection with the coaches and learn more about how they do things," he said.

Hall also has visited Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.

"I would like to make my decision sometime soon so that way I don’t have to worry about it anymore," Hall said.

Hall is undecided on a major but is considering something in the business field.

Hall stood out on both sides of the ball last season for the Cyclones. He rushed 94 times for 777 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught 32 passes for 755 yards and seven more scores and totaled 29.5 tackles (25 solo). He added three interceptions, including a pair of Pick-6s on defense.

Hall averaged 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds during this past basketball season. He qualified for Drake Relays in the 100 meters, his top this year being 10.96 seconds.