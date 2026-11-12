The Secret to Iowa Football's Strong Pass Rush Goes Beyond One Thing

Once again, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Phil Parker are tightening the screws on defense and making life hard on offenses. That's starting up front for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are getting home and generating sacks among the best teams in the country.

What's impressive isn't just how often Iowa is getting home and taking down the quarterback, but how they are doing it. It's untraditional, but it's very successful, and head coach Kirk Ferentz dug into what is working so well.

A weakness has turned into a strength for Iowa

I will be the first to admit it: I thought Iowa had questions to answer with its defensive line this year. There was a lot of production to replace, which created some preseason worries.

This unit has answered those questions. Iowa is ranked No. 7 in the entire country, with 30 total sacks this season, but it hasn't been done by just one person. It's been a group.

"I think we're doing okay up front there, and to me it's the whole front seven.

"I didn’t lie, but cheated a little bit. We had a feeling that Cam Buffington was going to be a pretty good player. We knew Jayden was. We had that part locked down pretty good, but the development of what's going on up front has been really pleasing.

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"We were counting on Bryce to be an anchor and a leader up there, and he's done that. Hawthorne has done a really good job there.

"Kenny didn't play that many snaps relative to the other guys last year, but he's a veteran guy with a great attitude, and he's adopted a good, strong leadership role, too, so that's helping in that room," Ferentz said about the defensive leaders helping the pass rush.

Young talent is stepping up for Iowa's pass rush

Most teams have one or two top pass rushers generating sacks. Iowa has gone the other route and is doing it with the entire group. Iowa has 16 players with at least 0.5 sacks and eight players with at least 2.0 sacks.

"We're getting all we could ask for out of Luke and Will in their rotation. Kahmari Brown is starting to get comfortable in our defense and the way we do things, so that's good to see.

"Then you have Epenesa and Campbell, two young guys that are starting to gain a little confidence and getting the feel for what it is.

"It has been a collective thing. All the things you talked about are true. The schematics have been good, giving guys a chance to be in a position where maybe they have an opportunity.

"Then, historically, we have a fair number of coverage sacks where we'll be rushing four guys, but if you can make a quarterback hold the ball a little bit more than he wants to, that gives you a chance maybe to flush him and have something good happen," Ferentz added.