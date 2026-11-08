Iowa Football Report Card: Hawkeyes Outsmart Northwestern, Pass the Test

At 7-2, the Iowa Hawkeyes are largely passing the test this season. The College Football Playoff is suddenly within reach, just three wins away, and Kirk Ferentz's squad looks to be hitting its stride at the perfect time in November, as they always do.

Let's dig into this team's report card after trouncing Northwestern on the road, which should give this team a nice confidence boost with three games ahead to make something special happen.

Offense

Offense Grade: B



This is a bit of a weird game to judge for the Hawkeyes' offense. It didn't feel like Iowa was even on the field that much offensively. It felt like Iowa had the ball in spurts, but nothing sustained. Nonetheless, it was effective enough.

On the ground, Iowa found its legs again, rumbling for 170 yards, which was paved by L.J. Phillips Jr. eating up 128 yards on 21 carries in his first big game as an Iowa running back. Overall, this unit did enough in a game where not much was asked or demanded of it.

Defense

Defense Grade: A



Any time you hold a Big Ten team to just 10 points, you get an A on my report card. That's not an easy thing to do, and I think we take it for granted with Phil Parker and Iowa's defense.

Northwestern had just 105 yards on the ground at 2.8 yards per carry. That's elite run defense. Through the air, the Wildcats completed 24 of their 32 passing attempts, but for just 181 yards. Iowa swarmed the short completions and tackled.

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Indiana

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Notre Dame

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Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: A+



The special teams unit for Iowa in this game gets my gold star. In a game where Iowa had control for most of it after an opening-drive touchdown, the special teams tagged in and really put the clamps on this game.

Caden Buhr was good from 52 yards on a field goal. Braeden Jackson sprung another kickoff return touchdown to show everyone that Iowa has another great returner. It was a great effort from this always-strong unit.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A



I actually really appreciated how the coaching staff handled this game. Iowa let the game come to them, didn't force things or push, and it was perfectly fine. Tim Lester saw the game and knew he just had to avoid the catastrophic play. It was smart football that steadied this game.

Defensively, Phil Parker continues to call a masterclass week after week. I don't think I will ever get tired of watching him take away opponents' strength on offense. He is so good at forcing them to try and win in other ways, which often doesn't work out very well.

Overall

Overall Grade: B+



Do I think this was Iowa's best performance of the year? No. Did it need to be? Also, no. It was good enough. It was a classic Iowa game of turning things into a boring, slow, methodical affair just the way that Kirk Ferentz likes it. If it gets Iowa a win, it's always good enough for me.