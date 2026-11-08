Skip to main content
Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football Report Card: Hawkeyes Outsmart Northwestern, Pass the Test

Iowa went into Northwestern and outdid the Wildcat. This week's report card shows an Iowa team ready for big things.
Riley Donald|
Nov 7, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Iowa Hawkeyes

At 7-2, the Iowa Hawkeyes are largely passing the test this season. The College Football Playoff is suddenly within reach, just three wins away, and Kirk Ferentz's squad looks to be hitting its stride at the perfect time in November, as they always do.

Let's dig into this team's report card after trouncing Northwestern on the road, which should give this team a nice confidence boost with three games ahead to make something special happen.

Offense

Offense Grade: B

This is a bit of a weird game to judge for the Hawkeyes' offense. It didn't feel like Iowa was even on the field that much offensively. It felt like Iowa had the ball in spurts, but nothing sustained. Nonetheless, it was effective enough.

On the ground, Iowa found its legs again, rumbling for 170 yards, which was paved by L.J. Phillips Jr. eating up 128 yards on 21 carries in his first big game as an Iowa running back. Overall, this unit did enough in a game where not much was asked or demanded of it.

Defense

Defense Grade: A

Any time you hold a Big Ten team to just 10 points, you get an A on my report card. That's not an easy thing to do, and I think we take it for granted with Phil Parker and Iowa's defense.

Northwestern had just 105 yards on the ground at 2.8 yards per carry. That's elite run defense. Through the air, the Wildcats completed 24 of their 32 passing attempts, but for just 181 yards. Iowa swarmed the short completions and tackled.

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: A+

The special teams unit for Iowa in this game gets my gold star. In a game where Iowa had control for most of it after an opening-drive touchdown, the special teams tagged in and really put the clamps on this game.

Caden Buhr was good from 52 yards on a field goal. Braeden Jackson sprung another kickoff return touchdown to show everyone that Iowa has another great returner. It was a great effort from this always-strong unit.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A

I actually really appreciated how the coaching staff handled this game. Iowa let the game come to them, didn't force things or push, and it was perfectly fine. Tim Lester saw the game and knew he just had to avoid the catastrophic play. It was smart football that steadied this game.

Defensively, Phil Parker continues to call a masterclass week after week. I don't think I will ever get tired of watching him take away opponents' strength on offense. He is so good at forcing them to try and win in other ways, which often doesn't work out very well.

Overall

Overall Grade: B+

Do I think this was Iowa's best performance of the year? No. Did it need to be? Also, no. It was good enough. It was a classic Iowa game of turning things into a boring, slow, methodical affair just the way that Kirk Ferentz likes it. If it gets Iowa a win, it's always good enough for me.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Riley Donald
RILEY DONALD

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.

Share on XFollow rileydonald7
Home/Football