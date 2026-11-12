College Football Week 11 Best Bets (Bet the OVER in Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State)

We're in the final stretch of the college football season, and we once again have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on.

With the plethora of games to choose from, it can be tough to narrow down your bet slip to just a few wagers. If you need some help doing that, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite plays for this weekend's college football action.

College Football Best Bets for Week 11

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

BYU -7.5 (-105) vs. Baylor

Boston College +29 (-108) vs. Notre Dame

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State OVER 73.5 (-102)

Baylor vs. BYU Best Bet

It's time for BYU to bounce back with an impressive win. The Cougars should be able to move the ball offensively against this Baylor defense, and as long as Bachmeier doesn't throw interception after interception, they should be able to build up enough of a lead to get the Cougars the win.

Meanwhile, Baylor's rushing offense is horrific. They're one of the worst rushing attacks in the country, ranking 125th in EPA per rush, and they rank 114th in overall offensive success rate. They can find ways to beat inferior opponents, but it's not going to work against BYU.

I'll lay the points with the Cougars.

Pick: BYU -7.5 (-105)

Boston College vs. Notre Dame Best Bet

In this week's edition of my against the spread pick for every top 25 game, I broke down why I'm backing the Eagles to cover as big underdogs against the Fighting Irish:

There is no doubt that Notre Dame is the superior team, but I think this point spread has gotten out of hand. Boston College is far from a good team, but the Eagles rank inside the top 80 in most metrics. Their biggest strength is their ability to run the ball, ranking 37th in EPA per rush and ninth in rush success rate. Running for first downs and draining the clock is going to be a great way to keep this game close.

The Eagles also have a strong secondary, ranking 37th in the nation in opponent EPA per pass. If they can keep Carr and the Notre Dame passing offense in check, they'll have no problem covering this spread.

Give me the points with Boston College.

Pick: Boston College +29 (-108)

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. I think we'll see a lot of points on Saturday, so even with the total in the 70s, I'm betting it will cruise past that number.

Both teams have slung the rock well in 2026, ranking 37th and 12th in EPA per pass. What's even more important is that it's going to match up well with the weaknesses of both defenses. The two teams rank 109th and 67th in opponent EPA per pass.

Both quarterbacks are going to put on a show on Saturday. Let's bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 73.5 (-102)

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