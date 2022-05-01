Iowa Football Players Land Undrafted Free Agent Deals

Hearing your named called during the NFL Draft brings with it rare emotion. There's something to be said for the satisfaction of making a roster as an undrafted free agent as well.

Iowa Football boasts a strong track record in both routes. Its latest class will add to that history.

Tyler Linderbaum (first round) and Dane Belton (fourth round) were picked during the draft, which started Thursday and ended Saturday. Iowa announced on social media that five other Hawkeyes agreed to undrafted free agent (UDFA) deals Saturday.

Running back Tyler Goodson hooked up with the Green Bay Packers after leaving Iowa following his junior season. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 after rushing for 762 yards in eight games. Last fall, he was a third-team all-conference selection after gaining 1,151 ground yards in 13 contests.

OurLads.com's Green Bay two-deep shows two running backs behind established ball carries Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon on the roster. That's Kylin Hill, a third-year back out of Mississippi State, and Patrick Taylor, a third-year back from Memphis.

The Las Vegas Raiders scooped up defensive end Zach VanValkenburg. The Michigan native racked up 9.0 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in his two years as an Iowa starter. He was named second-team All-Big Ten after both of those seasons.

The Las Vegas depth chart on Our Lads lists 14 defensive ends. That includes '22 draft picks Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.

Cornerback Matt Hankins signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He started 37 games in a row for the Hawkeyes before an injury sidelined him for the final four contests of '21. Even with that, he earned second-team All-American honors from Walter Camp, and second-team All Big Ten laurels from league coaches and media. He collected six interceptions in his college career.

Our Lads' Falcons two-deep listed eight cornerbacks. None of them were drafted this year.

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with safety Jack Koerner. A three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, the West Des Moines (IA) Dowling Catholic product intercepted three passes last season and was a three-time all-conference selection. His 217 career tackles tied him for 59th on the school's all-time list.

The Saints had six safeties listed on the Our Lads' depth chart. None of them were selected in this draft.

A report Sunday morning indicated that New Orleans might be engaging in talks with free agent pro-bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu.

It was announced very quickly after the draft that kicker Caleb Shudak would receive his opportunity with the Tennessee Titans. He earned third-team All-American honors and was a first-team All-Big Ten pick by league media after connecting on 24 of 28 field-goal attempts and all 36 extra-point tries in '21. He recorded four field goals in two contests and three in a pair of others last season, all Hawkeye victories.

Our Lads showed veteran Randy Bullock as the only kicker on the Titans' two-deep. The 32-year-old converted 26 of 31 field-goal attempts last season, including a long of 51. He just signed an extension with Tennessee.

"The (Titans') staff did a phenomenal job during the process keeping me informed and up to date on the situation," Shudak told HN. "They were transparent and made it clear that I would have an opportunity there if that’s how the draft played out.

"All I’ve been looking for was an opportunity to compete, and that’s exactly what I’m getting. Add to that I have the opportunity to compete with and learn from an established vet like Randy Bullock, it made it that much more appealing. And I’ve had nothing but amazing experiences in a Nashville."

Scott Dochterman from The Athletic reported Saturday that offensive lineman Kyler Schott would be trying out with Tampa Bay. The former Hawkeye walk-on roomed with all-pro Bucs' tackle Tristan Wirfs at Iowa.

Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin also took part in Iowa's pro day in March. He did not respond to a text message from HN asking if he signed a UDFA deal or was being brought in for any tryouts.