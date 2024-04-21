Observations from Iowa Football Practice
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Saturday's cool temperatures at Kinnick Stadium are what you get in this state. Iowa Football's play on the field at this time of year, like the weather, lacks much consistency.
By the way, we're talking mostly about offense here. The defense rarely looks off.
The end analysis from Saturday's open practice was always going to be incomplete. Too many keep performers were out of practice with injury.
The group included No. 1 quarterback Cade McNamara, No. 1 running back Leshon Williams, two starting offensive linemen (Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker), starting receiver Seth Anderson and No. 2 tight end Addison Ostrenga on offense. The defense lined up without starting tackle Yahya Black, starting linebacker Kyler Fisher, starting cornerback Jermari Harris and several backups.
With that perspective in mind, it's customary to share observations from the practice anyway. We should probably start with quarterback.
If healthy after recovering from an ACL repair in the fall, McNamara is QB1. Iowa is evaluating what's behind him, which should be in better focus after 15 spring practices.
Saturday was one of those 15. In it, the quarterback play was uneven. The bad outweighed the good.
Marco Lainez looked better than Deacon Hill on this day. The redshirt freshman also ripped off at least one designed run and displayed escapability.
Both guys can improve before the season kicks off. That's important to remember. The staff must calculate if the odds of that happening are good enough to avoid seeking help should McNamara be unavailable.
Coach Kirk Ferentz was asked after Saturday's practice if the Hawkeyes would be bringing in any additions from the transfer portal. He said they're open to it if it helps the team.
The hangup there is that Iowa is several scholarships over the NCAA limit of 85 right now. That could work itself out with medical hardships and guys looking for a different opportunity.
We saw again last fall how important it is to have a capable quarterback. The Hawkeyes invested in keeping together one of the country's top defenses this offseason, so they should act if deemed necessary at quarterback.
Kaleb Brown has continued his development at receiver after mostly playing running back in high school. He caught the ball and showed off the ability to gain yards after it during this workout.
Even with Ostrenga sidelined, Iowa tight ends produced on Saturday. Luke Lachey resembled his pre-injury self, which is fantastic. Zach Ortwerth, Johnny Pascuzzi and Cael Vanderbush were involved on offense.
Iowa is building depth back at cornerback even after losing Cooper DeJean, a likely first-round NFL Draft pick next week. Starter Jermari Harris is joined by Deshaun Lee, TJ Hall and John Nestor as potential starters.
New punter Rhys Dakin experienced the Iowa elements Saturday with the wind cranking pretty good through Kinnick. The freshman from Australia performed well in them, hitting the ball high and far, confirming a big leg.
The running backs gained more yards on the outside than we've seen in recent years. The blocking came through and the ball carriers cut up quickly. Kaleb Johnson and Kamari Moulton enjoyed the most success.
Reserve linebacker Karson Sharar stood out on Saturday. The Iowa Falls native played fast and frequently got to the ball.
With Iowa being a bit short-handed at defensive tackle, end Deontae Craig shifted inside next to Aaron Graves on occasion. Ethan Hurkett and Max Llewellyn lined up on the outside in this instances.
Kaden Wetjen should be a factor on offense in '24 in addition to his high upside as a punt returner. The versatile senior from Williamsburg got the ball on handoffs and through the air on Saturday.