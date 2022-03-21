HN TV: Iowa Pro Day Interviews

Skip to main content

Hawkeyes Discuss Working Out for NFL Scouts Monday
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Prospective NFL Draft prospects from Iowa Football worked out for scouts Monday during the program's annual pro day. Following the event, Tyler Goodson, Zach VanValkenburg, Dane Belton, Jack Koerner and Ivory Kelly-Martin spoke with reporters. 

They talked about the nerves on such a big day, what they're hearing from the league and what they liked most about their performances Monday. 

Check out what they had to say in this HN TV video: 

