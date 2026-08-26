Kirk Ferentz's Insight to Iowa's Quarterback Battle Is a Bit of Gamesmanship

What are the Iowa Hawkeyes going to do at quarterback in Week 1? I would argue that two people on this planet have any real idea of that answer: Kirk Ferentz and Tim Lester.



The Hawkeyes' head coach and offensive coordinator have been working through Iowa's quarterback battle since the 2025 season concluded, and the noise is becoming impossible to ignore as Week 1 approaches.

Could both quarterbacks play in Week 1?

Kirk Ferentz has played two quarterbacks before. It's not ideal, but sometimes the situation calls for it. That could be the case in Iowa's 2026 opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies.



"It wouldn't shock me, but we don't have a firm plan yet," Ferentz said when asked if he would play Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown.

"Somebody's got to start the game, obviously. You know, it is really close. But how we'd start the game - we haven't talked about a possible plan for how we would approach it. We will play it by ear. Right now it's pretty close," Ferentz added.

This is gamesmanship from Kirk Ferentz

"Next week, somebody is going to be taking snaps with the ones. We might divvy them up a little bit, but we are going to have to start going the other way here a little bit," Ferentz said of the timeline for naming a starter.

That quote right there, right at the end of Ferentz's comments, says a lot to me. Everyone knows Iowa and Kirk Ferentz have notoriously held things close to the vest, so why would a quarterback battle be any different?



If Iowa doesn't have to show its hand until next week or beyond, Kirk Ferentz is going to keep things in-house and very quiet. It's how he operates and always will.

What could really decide Iowa's quarterback battle?

Iowa fans, brace yourselves. The answer could come down to something so much simpler than data, practice stats, or how either quarterback has looked in Iowa's system.



"Sometimes, that's the way it goes," Ferentz added bluntly when asked if this thing could ultimately come down to him making a gut decision.

That's oversimplifying it, but it's not far from the truth. If this quarterback battle is truly as close as Iowa and Kirk Ferentz are letting on, then the rumblings of "Kirk's Guy" as fans love to say, might have some legs.



Is "Kirk's Guy" a mobile, live-arm Jeremy Hecklinski or a traditional, safer Hank Brown?