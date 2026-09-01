Reading Between the Lines of Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown's Comments on Iowa's QB Battle

The Iowa Hawkeyes released their Week 1 depth chart, and it didn't come without one word sticking out like a sore thumb: or.



Yes, that's how Iowa listed the quarterback competition between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski heading into the Week 1 matchup against Northern Illinois.



Both are expected to see action, but how much remains unknown. The two did comment on things during some media availability, and there could be some stuff when we read between the lines.

Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown comment on things

Now, I can promise you both of these quarterbacks have been through the Kirk Ferentz Media School before. They didn't give much information, just as their head coach wouldn't, with canned answers and saying the right things. That said, there are some tidbits of info that stand out.

Hank Brown

"Similar to what we have been doing in the past. Just continuing to rotate and continue to move the ball down the field and focus on one play at a time," Brown said of the quarterback situation.

When Hank Brown was asked about the expectations for Iowa this year offensively, he led into Tim Lester's offensive philosophy, which aims to make Iowa more high-powered.



"Coach Lester always emphasizes an explosive offense. We want to be explosive in the run and pass game, and we have the weapons to do that. I'm excited to put that on tape," Hank Brown said of Iowa's offense.

Hank Brown says QB snaps continue to rotate this week. Added he “grew a lot” after a rough Kids Day. “Splitting reps” with Jeremy Hecklinski. pic.twitter.com/u7K5hjP4Cn — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) September 1, 2026

Jeremy Hecklinski

"We have no idea. We haven't been told anything. We are just focusing on one day at a time," Hecklinski said of the quarterback battle and who may start.

Hecklinski was asked to describe the feeling within the program as things are now into the season, and he described how he feels about the chance to start for Iowa.



"I am very excited. I mean, this will be the first time where I have a legit chance of starting on a Saturday, which will be super sick. In Kinnick, it will be awesome. The fans are great, and I am really excited," Hecklinski said.

Hecklinski said they haven’t told them who is starting at QB. But has a “legit shot” to start. pic.twitter.com/1wEtO9Lb5f — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) September 1, 2026

Is Iowa's quarterback answer hiding in plain sight?

To be very clear, this is college football speculation at its finest. Kickoff is almost here, but why not dig into things once more?



Did Jeremy Hecklinski announce he may have the starting job without outright saying it? The context of what he said is telling to me.

Hecklinski said that this "will be" the first time he could start on a Saturday. Is it overanalyzing, or was it a slip of the tongue saying that he will be starting for Iowa on Saturday?



With that, Hank Brown may have conceded some information on the other side. He said that he is "excited to put that on tape" this Saturday. Could that mean he is thinking about capitalizing on his opportunities even if he doesn't start, in an effort to seize the job?

This is entirely speculation, but with how tight-lipped and close this quarterback competition has been throughout Iowa's entire offseason, the smallest of signs could be the answer to who is under center for the Hawkeyes on Saturday, September 5, at 3:15 p.m. CT, when the season gets underway against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Kinnick Stadium.