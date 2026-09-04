An Unusual Word Describing the Iowa Hawkeyes Quarterback Room: Depth

What if the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback story isn't about who is starting, but actually about the room having much more depth than in past seasons?



Quarterback depth has been lacking in recent seasons. In 2024, Iowa was forced to its fourth-string walk-on, Jackson Stratton (legend), due to injuries, and in 2025, the Hawkeyes saw an upset over Indiana slip due to backup quarterback play.



Entering 2026, the room may be deeper than it has been in a while, and that credit goes to offensive coordinator Tim Lester for developing quarterbacks for the last few seasons.

Iowa has depth at quarterback should it be called upon

Everyone knows Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown are battling for the top spot, but it's deeper than that for Iowa, and head coach Kirk Ferentz detailed the progression from Jimmy Sullivan, even lumping him into the conversation with the other two.

"I'd say the same thing about Jimmy Sullivan. Right now he's really doing some good things out there, too. I can envision him having a good career.



"I'm not trying to drop any secret information out there, but I think we have a good room of three guys right now that are really functioning. And Tradon and Fitz are doing a good job, too," Ferentz said when asked about the quarterback in Iowa's program.

Could Iowa see three quarterbacks play this year?

The most likely, while also the most unfortunate, path to that is via an injury to one of the top two quarterbacks. That thrusts Jimmy Sullivan into action with pressure on him, rather than in a natural manner where he could be pulling ahead of the other two.



Should he show something, though, why not give him a fair shake for the job? The 6-foot-1 product of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been with the program since 2025, learning the scheme under Tim Lester. If the knowledge is there, the on-field production could quickly follow.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

For the first time in a while, Iowa has a legitimate depth chart at the quarterback spot filled with talent and a true chance to see someone shake things up, as opposed to having a very clear and defined pecking order.



Hecklinski and Brown are not as far ahead of Sullivan and four-star freshman talent Tradon Bessinger as other Iowa quarterbacks have been in the past.

Entering 2026, the Iowa quarterback situation understandably looks murky at first glance, but once you go below the surface, there is a shiny silver lining of a strong quarterback foundation for the future of the Hawkeyes.