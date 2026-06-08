Iowa Football Recruiting Lands High-Tools Prospect Bariyus Allen

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to add to their 2027 recruiting class with another splash on the defensive side of the ball.



After a recent visit, the Iowa Hawkeyes have landed Bariyus Allen, just after offering the 2027 defensive lineman recruit.

Bariyus Allen boosts Iowa's defensive line

Bariyus Allen spent time meeting with the Iowa Hawkeyes' defensive line coach, Kelvin Bell, and soon after, took to X to post his commitment to Iowa via his own personal account.



The commitment contains scenes from Allen's visit to Iowa and a montage of highlights of the Hawkeyes.

Bariyus Allen is a product of Belmont High School in Dayton, Ohio, and chose the Hawkeyes over a myriad of schools in Ohio and throughout the MAC. Allen carried offers from Boston College, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior defensive lineman brings size and length that are innate traits Iowa develops as well as any team in the country. Allen is the No. 23 recruit from Ohio, the No. 74 defensive lineman in the class of 2027, and the No. 612 recruit overall, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

This past high school season, Bariyus Allen compiled 73 total tackles, a massive 20.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. Allen was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Dayton Public Schools due to his play in 2025.

How Bariyus Allen fits with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Right off the bat, Allen's physical presence jumps off the page at you. He is tall, long, and can use his length to create space between offensive linemen trying to engage him.



Due to this, he has shown an ability to disengage and find the ball carrier quickly.

For an interior defensive lineman, Allen shows a good motor, chasing down quarterbacks trying to keep plays alive.



He does rely on his strength as a leading attribute at the moment against smaller offensive linemen, and will need to fine-tune his technique, which is something Iowa excels at with defensive linemen.

Iowa Football 2027 Recruiting Class

This commitment from Bariyus Allen gives Iowa 11 commits for its class of 2027. Allen is the lone interior defensive lineman commit, but is joined up front by two EDGE commits, Tommy Riordan and Jerrence Knoblock, two three-star recruits.



At the moment, the Iowa Hawkeyes hold the No. 39 overall rank in the country for the 2027 class.