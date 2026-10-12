Iowa Football Schedule: Ranking the Hawkeyes' Remaining Games Easiest to Hardest

The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business in the first six games of the season, jumping out to a 5-1 mark. Now, Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have to do what they so often do in games: win the second half.

Iowa's remaining schedule is favorable, if we can speak freely, but that doesn't mean it's easy. It's far from it. There's plenty of work to be done if Iowa wants to make a College Football Playoff run, and it means going through a six-game schedule of the old Big Ten West to get there.

With games on the road against Minnesota, Northwestern, and Illinois being tough, Iowa also gets home games against Wisconsin, Purdue, and Nebraska. So, let's look at these games, ranked from easiest to hardest for the Hawkeyes.

6) Iowa vs. Purdue, November 14

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) motions after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, credit to Purdue for not just beating Minnesota, but dominating them and putting up 41 on the Golden Gophers. Still, this game is a mismatch. Add in that it's at Kinnick Stadium in November, too. This is a game where Iowa is the better team in all phases.

5) Iowa at Illinois, November 21

Before the season began, I thought this game would be much tougher. Illinois' step back this season is one of the bigger surprises to me in the Big Ten, given the way that Bret Bielema had them trending.



This isn't easy going on the road, and it could be frigid, but Iowa handles both of those things very well usually.

4) Iowa at Minnesota, October 24

This game got knocked down a spot or two after Minnesota got it handed to them by Purdue. That was a startling result. That said, this is on the road, and both teams are coming off a bye. Iowa can't sleepwalk here, but if it executes, it's a Hawkeyes' win.

3) Iowa vs. Wisconsin, October 31

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin is looking much better than it has during the Luke Fickell era. The Badgers are 4-1, but the test begins with a three-game stretch of UCLA, UCLA, and Iowa. By the time this game comes around on Halloween, we are going to know a lot about Wisconsin. For now, they look competitive.

2) Iowa vs. Nebraska, November 27

Nebraska found yet another way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in its fourth-quarter implosion against Indiana. Still, the Cornhuskers pushed Indiana to the brink, just as Iowa did last year. Nebraska is never an easy out, but hosting this in Kinnick Stadium helps quite a bit.



Win-and-in the College Football Playoff potentially on the line for the Hawkeyes? We can dream.

1) Iowa at Northwestern, November 7

Oct 10, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) looks to pass against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern is possibly the most surprising Big Ten story this year. The Wildcats look fantastic on offense, with Chip Kelly reinventing modern formations of American football. The Wildcats are always frisky, and Iowa has to go on the road to the new Ryan Field. Get ready for a fight here.